PMOops: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it

By News on the Net -- National NewsWatch—— Bio and Archives--November 27, 2020
OTTAWA — A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that hadn’t happened yet.
The premature account of the call Friday said Trudeau chided O’Toole about Conservative MPs downplaying the deaths of Albertans and comparing the novel coronavirus to the flu.—More…
