Cohen: Plead guilty to several charges, including two concocted non-crime charges that refer to the prosecutors’ target, Donald Trump

Political prosecution, not legal prosecution



Several people now have pled or been convicted of crimes because they associated with Trump. Michael Cohen even pled guilty to a bundle of crimes that include non-crimes. If Flynn, Cohen, and Manafort had not associated with Donald Trump, no charges would ever have been brought against them.



We are not seeing a criminal conspiracy investigation going on, we are seeing the Impeach-Trump dossier being assembled. All criminal charges being leveled are actually political charges. In other words, the charges originate from a political strategy not from a specific alleged criminal act sparking an investigation.

Cohen: Plead guilty to several charges, including two concocted non-crime charges that refer to the prosecutors’ target, Donald Trump How can we allow ourselves to be subject to prosecutors who select people to investigate without first having specific criminal charges against them?



They have even resorted to using illegal search and seizure to get their evidence for a possible crime! Forget the street phrase, “The law means nothing until you’re caught.” The Mueller team and the southern district of New York found or created criminal charges after investigating people that they hoped would get them political dirt on President Trump. Here they are “catching” people in order to use all their prosecutorial means to find anything they have done that can eventually be construed as a crime. All this to get them to turn on Trump when they’re offered a plea deal on anything the prosecutors give them.



While that is the general unconstitutional process taking place, the motive for it all is to ultimately connect it to Donald Trump. And that is exactly what the southern judicial district of New York has done. They scared and bankrupted Michael Cohen into agreeing to a plea bargain in which the prosecutors included non-crime charges. Cohen, on the advice of his attorney Lannie Davis, a close Clinton family friend, agrees to plead guilty to several charges, including two concocted non-crime charges that refer to the prosecutors’ target, Donald Trump.



Special Counselor Mueller sent the Cohen investigation to the southern district of New York to expand the scope of the investigation. Investigation actual meaning a Counsel whose purpose is to gather information until they find a way to charge someone with a crime. The Counsel’s objective: How do we put these disparate activities together in a way to bring criminal charges?

Cohen now having joined the Attack Trump political team Cohen now having joined the Attack Trump political team, levels attacks at his former client. As Mark Levin says, Cohen “alleges that candidate Trump directed him to make hush payments to women whom Trump had affairs with to buy their silence during the presidential election. Levin argued that these payments don’t qualify as campaign finance violations and that Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, convinced his client to plead guilty to criminal offenses that aren’t criminal.”



Levin said. “The general counsel for the Clinton mob family, Lanny Davis, he had his client plead to two counts of criminality that don’t exist.”



“Levin explained that a campaign expenditure under U.S. campaign finance law is an expenditure ‘solely for campaign activity.’ He argued that any supposed reimbursement Trump paid to Cohen with his own money after Cohen paid off Stormy Daniels or any other woman who slept with the president is ‘perfectly legal.’



“ ‘A candidate who spends his own money, or even corporate money, for an event that occurred not as a result of the campaign — it is not a campaign expenditure,’ he said.



“ ‘Nothing here was spent out of the campaign. Nothing was done with the campaign or to the campaign,’ Levin said. ‘Mr. Lanny Davis had his client plead guilty to two offenses that aren’t offenses that the prosecutor insisted were offenses. That’s why he’s no good.’



“ ‘Donald Trump’s in the clear. Let’s say Donald Trump even directed Michael Cohen to make payments in nondisclosure agreements. So what? He’s allowed to do that.’ ”

Rolf Yungclas is a recently retired newspaper editor from southwest Kansas who has been speaking out on the issues of the day in newspapers and online for over 15 years