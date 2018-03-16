Pompeo Stands for Life and Family,

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump announced this week that he nominated Mike Pompeo, former Kansas Congressman and Director of the CIA, to become the next Secretary of State. Pompeo is pro-life and a strong pro-family advocate. When he served in Congress, Pompeo co-sponsored the Sanctity of Human Life Act, which says “each human life begins with fertilization, cloning, or its functional equivalent, at which time every human has all legal and constitutional attributes and privileges of personhood…” He co-sponsored the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act that called for the prohibition of federal funding to any group that performs abortions. Pompeo also co-sponsored a bill that would have included the unborn child in 14th amendment protections. He voted to prohibit abortion information at school health centers, to prohibit federal funding for Planned Parenthood, and to defund the UN Population Fund.

Pompeo has consistently supported natural marriage. He opposed the repeal of the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy as well as supported the federal Defense of Marriage Act and decried it being struck down.

Pompeo said, “As a Kansan, I hold a deep reverence for the sanctity of life, the solidarity of family, and the solemnity of marriage. I will continue the fight to uphold these fundamental ideals each and every day. I am and always will be pro-life and will defend life from conception to natural death. I will continue to oppose any taxpayer funding for abortion. I also fully support the traditional institution of marriage. Strong families are the most important building block of our Republic, and we must preserve them for the sake of our community and our culture.”

Liberty Counsel’s Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “I am encouraged that President Trump has chosen former Congressman and Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State. Mr. Pompeo not only has broad experience for the job, he respects the sanctity of human life and natural marriage. We need leaders who understand and respect basic fundamental values of life and family,” said Staver.