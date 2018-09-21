Pope Benedict and Freemason Infiltration of Catholic Church

Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 and mystery has surrounded his disappearance from public life. Dr Taylor Marshall and Timothy Gordon continue their conversation about the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in light of the Freemason infiltration of the Church going back to 1917 when St Maximilian Kolbe witnessed the Freemasons protesting the Catholic Church.

