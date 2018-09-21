WhatFinger

Pope Benedict and Freemason Infiltration of Catholic Church

By -- Dr. Taylor Marshall—— Bio and Archives--September 21, 2018

World | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 and mystery has surrounded his disappearance from public life. Dr Taylor Marshall and Timothy Gordon continue their conversation about the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in light of the Freemason infiltration of the Church going back to 1917 when St Maximilian Kolbe witnessed the Freemasons protesting the Catholic Church.

The Taylor Marshall Show Podcast is now also available on Spotify: Play “Taylor Marshall Show” inside Spotify.



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Dr. Taylor Marshall -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: