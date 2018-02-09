WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

More premiers see improvement to their approval than decline

Premiers’ Performance: Moe and Horgan claim highest approval, Wynne’s worries continue

By —— Bio and Archives--March 21, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Premiers’ Performance: Moe and Horgan claim highest approval
Canada’s newest premiers boast the highest job performance approval ratings in this quarter’s analysis of polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.

After Brad Wall’s retirement in Saskatchewan, newly-sworn premier Scott Moe - won who the Saskatchewan Party’s leadership contest in late January -  appears to be maintaining two elements of his predecessor’s time in office – tough talk in opposition to the federal carbon tax, and high approval from his constituents.

Meantime B.C. Premier John Horgan, in office since July 2017, has spent the last few months embroiled in inter-provincial trade conflict with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley stemming from a dispute over pipelines.

But the battle between western neighbours appears to have done no harm to either provincial leader: Horgan received a three-point bump in approval, tying him with Moe (52%) for the distinction of Canada’s most popular premier, Notley’s approval remains statistically unchanged, with the approval of one-in-three Albertans (33%).

Related: Alberta-B.C. pipeline battle splits Canadians down the middle

Link to the poll here:

Download .PDF (1 MB) with detailed tables, graphs and methodology.
Premiers’ Performance: Moe and Horgan claim highest approval, Wynne’s worries continue

Continued below...

Angus Reid Institute -- Bio and Archives | Comments

The Angus Reid Institute is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation established to enhance and encourage better understanding of issues and trends affecting economic, social, governance, philanthropy, public administration, domestic and foreign policy in Canada and its world.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: