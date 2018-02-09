Premiers’ Performance: Moe and Horgan claim highest approval, Wynne’s worries continue

Canada’s newest premiers boast the highest job performance approval ratings in this quarter’s analysis of polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.

After Brad Wall’s retirement in Saskatchewan, newly-sworn premier Scott Moe - won who the Saskatchewan Party’s leadership contest in late January - appears to be maintaining two elements of his predecessor’s time in office – tough talk in opposition to the federal carbon tax, and high approval from his constituents.

Meantime B.C. Premier John Horgan, in office since July 2017, has spent the last few months embroiled in inter-provincial trade conflict with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley stemming from a dispute over pipelines.

But the battle between western neighbours appears to have done no harm to either provincial leader: Horgan received a three-point bump in approval, tying him with Moe (52%) for the distinction of Canada’s most popular premier, Notley’s approval remains statistically unchanged, with the approval of one-in-three Albertans (33%).

