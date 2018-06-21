WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

President Donald Trump Gives AMAZING Speech at Duluth Minnesota Rally

By —— Bio and Archives--June 21, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: