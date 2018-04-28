President Donald Trump holds GIGANTIC Rally in Washington, Michigan
News on the Net -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
News from around the world
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: