President Macron Would Be Thrown Out Of Rick’s In Casablanca!

I was so thoroughly disgusted with oligarch Macron’s performance here in America. With his Obama/Trudeau-esque ‘charm’ and lighthearted con-man act, he attempted to work our president like a jukebox. And our own Donald, in his response to that, was nothing but a class act in opening our hospitality and home up - through his heart - in his best effort at showing our traditionally American welcome to a man who pretended to be his friend for three days. I have been on the road for the past week, so I am not sure who-all-has-written-whatever about Macron’s visit. But when I saw his address to the House, I was amazed. That reptilian miniature Marxist, in his every press op with our president, was preparing us all for his One World sales pitch. And it was all done before the crowd of newly-emerging, liberal-press-programmed droids who ’44’ spent eight years in preparing for their dream of universal socialism and the Fundamental Transformation of America. So, like the cheese-eating, surrender monkeys back home in France who put him in office, our own American branch of the New World Order completely fell for Manny’s kissey-faced, touchy-feely smiles and nonsense while our gracious but totally betrayed President Trump remained the perfect host.

In the speech he made on the night before his getaway, one of his lies that nearly brought me out of my chair was when he said, “I believe in building a better future for our children which requires offering them a planet that is still habitable in 25 years.” Gee, Francois, have you taken a brief look at your own Paris, lately? The place is a dump. And I know that for centuries ‘Gay Pair-ee’ has been called the ‘City of Love’. But now more and more people are calling it the city of ‘no-go zones’ and rape, street squalor, and Muslim raids of Christian churches, thanks to all the mobs of principally male ‘refugees’ who left their own burqa-wrapped wives (plural) and kids back home in order to more freely enjoy the French benefits and your French women. Aren’t you proud of yourself? Does it not break your heart, to see the Plaza surrounding your crowning city’s trademark looking like the smelly bazaar/latrine parks in Southside Aleppo? I would be willing to bet that Macron worked on his speech with the help of his buddy, Barack (Barack who used our money to interfere in Israel’s election). The oligarchs of this world stick together because they have all agreed not to interfere with each other’s placing as finalists in the newly forming, UN-based dictator’s club. Unlike Marx, Hitler, Stalin, Lenin, Mao and the other greats of despot infamy, the new emerging royal family of socialism realizes that the pie they are baking can be cut up into pieces while still being centrally controlled by the small group of politically privileged elite. The leaders of sprouting globalism, who are now together in beating the drum of the lie of ‘global warming’ aren’t making any bones about their united hatred of this nation’s and the free world’s last hope, President Donald Trump. And because so many now, sadly, have become dialed-in and committed television clones, even the opinions of a lot of the conservative, Trump-voting electorate are being warped and colored through a subtle, highly saturated bombardment of half-truths and outright lies broadcast by the left’s avenging partners, liberal media.

I have been watching the brand-new Netflix series on Donald Trump. (I hate mentioning it, for the additional attention I will thereby draw to it.) It is billed as an exposé, about the man who is now our president, given in the testimonies of ‘both his friends and enemies’. While his friends may have indeed had a part in it - so far, in the three segments I have watched, I have only seen his critics and enemies given the choicest airing and loudest voice. And it is real evident to me that his enemies alone strategically edited every second in meticulously painting the Donald with the worst strokes possible. One of many moments showing Trump in an unfavorable light is an old clip of an interview Trump had agreed to give a reporter somewhere in Manhattan. I had already seen that tape of the whole encounter years ago.A And the interview never happened simply because it had become instantly evident to Trump, by the tone of the man’s leading questions and rudeness, that he had walked into a set up. Nevertheless, it was perfectly snipped in order to show Donald - who justifiably declined to go through with it and walked out - as ungracious and self-consumed. In their editing you see only a rightfully disappointed Donald taking off his microphone and walking out in disgust. What was not shown would have instantly cleared him of any misbehavior. But this unflattering documentary is just one more shot taken at bringing down our president. And now I guess Susan Rice works with them. And if Barack ever gets to do his little program, I’m fairly certain that this miniseries will have been a warm-up for his venom. The press, most of Hollywood, television and the whole tv-hypnotized world is now partnering up to portray everything Donald Trump represents, and anyone who supports him, as redneck-ignorant and knuckle-dragging Neanderthal - with every other negative thing that can be added to that. And that is why Macron did his whole bonding act for the time he was with our president. He was setting us all up for the speech he would make the night before his getaway. And he was absolutely seducing his gullible American audience to open our hearts to his attack. In his speech the clever French Marxist went on to say, “Some people think that securing current industries and their jobs is more urgent than transforming our economics to meet the global challenge of climate change.” What that really meant was, “Especially your president, who wanted to believe that my intentions here were friendly to his efforts, insists upon preserving America for Americans! He wants to strengthen your own economy, and put your coal miners and steelworkers and all other Americans back to their jobs instead of sending money and jobs that will further socialism’s international goals. But his insistence in doing this is not compliant with the utopian propaganda we have sold to most of the lazy and mindless ‘New World’ that we professional politicians are determined to rein in (and reign over).” And of course ‘climate change’ is the pseudoscientific lie that undergirds and gives the appearance of legitimacy to our every move!”

Continued below... Without getting too far off track, there is SO MUCH GOOD, SOLIDLY SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE out there that completely dismantles the canard, the slimy conquering people-plow, of ‘global warming’. And it’s all being suffocated by the liberal communications machine in league with leftist aspiring world dictators. ‘Climate change’ is a way to much more thoroughly, and with absolute authority, tax and control people - and it is NOTHING other than that. And it can finally work well at doing that at this precise moment in history, because most all the ingredients needed to nurture a people who are awake and sensate, independent thinkers have been taken or are currently being taken off the shelf. And supplanting that is a babysitting leftist government and an aiding media monster that is putting its sheep to bed with the fantasy/lullaby ensuring us of everyone’s safety, peace and security in exchange for our personal freedoms. The real cost of that exchange is rarely-to-never touched upon. But we are told that it’s all for our ultimate good. World government knows best. And our payment for that will be done in small, easy installments that won’t hurt a bit. Macron went on to placate and reassure the sheep with, “I hear, I hear these concerns!” And he goes on with the lullaby, “But we must find a smooth transition! (We cannot allow our old way of thinking to go on) killing our planet. Let us face it - there is no ‘planet B.’” And what brought the roof down in applause, of course, leading from the left side of the House, was this next quite pointed jab - again at our AMERICAN president, “... I’m sure one day the United States will come back and join the Paris Agreement ... We have two possible ways ahead. We can choose isolationism, withdrawal and nationalism ... It can be tempting to us as a temporary remedy to our fears. But closing the door to the world will not stop the evolution of the world. It will not douse but inflame the fears of our citizens.” And his final stab in that portion of his talk was this, “I do not share the fascination for new strong powers, the abandonment of freedom and the illusion of nationalism.” The bottom line of everything the man was spouting was essentially this ... “Pay no attention to the men behind the curtain of your own shadow government’s international helpers! We make up the new ‘strong powers’ of the great and powerful Oz! When Trump is gone, we will have everyone back under the yoke of advancing socialistic control! In the completely invented ruse of global warming, its restricting laws and powerful, bureaucratically enriching ‘carbon taxes’. And we vow that we will never again allow the mistake of a president who will dare to try to resurrect the pitiful lost dream of your so-called godly founders.” Some years ago, during the eight years of the Barack Obama mistake, I was shocked when Mexico’s president, Felipe de Jesús Calderón Hinojosa (whew!) had the unmitigated gall to stand stood before our Congress and scold conservative America for daring to prevent his fine citizenry from jumping our southern border in order to pursue their dreams here in United States. In his speech then, of course the left side of the House couldn’t stand fast enough in doing thunderous ovations as they licked his boots: “Yes! Let’s haul those mobs of Democrat-obliged Mexican voters into this ailing nation of ours just as fast as we can!” My question at the time was, “Rather than that, Mr. Calderon, why don’t you work to make Mexico into enough of a nation that might support the dreams of your struggling people? Why do you instead want them to come here? Is it because most of them send money back to your Mexico?” But, the left doesn’t care about that. They just want more votes to ensure their own selfish dreams. Go back to France, Mr. Macron. Take your decidedly UN-AMERICAN visions back home with you. Try to clean up the mess you have in France before you take another shot at the America that is still standing that will not go down without a fight.

