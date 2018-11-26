WhatFinger

President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on the FIRST STEP Act

By —— Bio and Archives--November 26, 2018

At 7:50 p.m. ET, President Donald J. Trump will join a roundtable in Mississippi on the historic, bipartisan criminal justice reform bill he backed on November 14.

The FIRST STEP Act will reform America’s prisons to make our communities safer and our justice system fairer. Nearly all incarcerated Americans will one day leave prison. The goal of this legislation is simple: to make sure they don’t return.



