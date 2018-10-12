President Trump Sets Judicial Record

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate approved more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees yesterday, adding another 15 confirmations just days after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was installed on the U.S. Supreme Court. With Thursday’s confirmations, the Senate has confirmed 84 Trump nominees to the federal bench, which includes 53 trial judges, 29 appeals judges and two Supreme Court justices.

President Trump set a record for appeals court confirmations during the first year of his presidency. In his second year, President Trump and the Senate, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, have continued to set records. This presidential accomplishment is one of many that will continue his legacy for many years.



The nominees approved yesterday include Richard Sullivan for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, David Porter for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Ryan Nelson for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and 12 district judges for federal trial courts in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

“This is a historic time in our nation when President Trump has appointed more judicial nominees, including two justices to the High Court, than any other president,” said Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “Unlike prior Republican presidents who nominated some judges that were judicial activists, President Trump has consistently nominated people who are committed to originalism. Judges who interpret the law according to the Constitution are critical for maintaining the rule of law and the proper balance of the three branches of government. President Trump is already creating a legacy will last for decades,” said Staver.