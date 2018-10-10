Project Veritas Catches Phil Bredesen's Staffers Admitting Fake Kavanaugh Support, Calling Voters 'Ignorant'

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas Action has caught Tennessee Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen’s campaign staffers admitting on tape that the supposedly moderate politician is actually pulling a political ruse over Tennessee voters by claiming to support President Trump’s agenda as well as lying about his would-be vote for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had he been in senate.

In a roughly 10 minutes long video released on Wednesday night, undercover operatives for James O'Keefe recorded a Bredesen campaign field organizer by the name of Will Stewart calling the people of Tenessee "ignorant" and claiming his candidate only announced support for Brett Kavanaugh because it would be politically expedient. —More….






