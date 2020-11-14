Protesters Stomp on Trump Supporter’s Head After D.C. Rally

A group of leftist protesters attacked numerous Trump supporters who had finished taking part in a rally on the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday. In one of the most graphic attacks, a man who tried to fight off an attack is hit from behind while at least two women kick and stomp his head.

Several videos captured numerous attacks by protesters that were chasing Trump supporters out of the rally area as the group made their way to their vehicles. Earlier in the day, thousands of Trump supporters had gathered in D.C. for a rally supporting U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Violence broke out as the rally ended and people attempted to leave.—More…

Another Trump family walking through BLM Plaza, DC police trying to keep each group separated. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/BDN5rscOeG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020