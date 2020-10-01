By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--October 26, 2020
As OPP Commissioner correctly points out, this is not police officers escalating the situation. It’s anything but. I hope he is correct and arrests are made.
Protestors falsely blamed #OPP for escalation in #Caledonia. Extremely proud of my officers for their professional and measured response to keep the peace & preserve life while under attack. Arrests continue as members take responsible and sustained enforcement approach @WR_OPP pic.twitter.com/nhXTSRQKHs— Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) October 25, 2020
