Hey, dregs of society! Joe Biden wants your vote

Proud Member of the Virulent Dregs of Society!



Forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you have made. This time they – not you – have an ally in the White House. They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people. Some of them, the dregs of society. Joe Biden—Monica Showalter “Hey, dregs of society! Joe Biden wants your vote” So here I was, trying to decide if I should get a new shirt to replace my rather worn-looking “Irredeemably Deplorable” T-shirt, when along comes Joe Biden to the rescue and hands me a brand-new meme to sport around town. What a guy.

“Virulent Dregs of Society” has a nice ring to it. Perhaps not quite up to the succinct je n’ais se quoi of “Irredeemably Deplorable,” but it’s close. Well this is one virulent dreg who believes that Trump is doing (and has always done) much better than the polls would lead us to believe. Since 2016 I have, as a matter of course, automatically added 10-20 points to any Trump favorability poll. Why? Because many folks do not tell pollsters the truth, because they; don’t consider it any of the pollsters damn business who they support and/or they do not want their family or friends to know that they support Trump, lest they be shunned and treated as…well, irredeemably deplorable virulent dregs of society. Which would also make a great T-shirt don’t you think? “Irredeemably Deplorable Virulent Dregs of Society Unite!” Nah, too long. A simple, understated “Virulent Dregs of Society Unite!” would be better. Sometimes less is more. In any event, Democrats appear to have a lock on how to drive away voters so as to make winning any national election implausible if not impossible. To which I say “Good show! Keep it up Dems—insulting We the People is a surefire winner!”

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.