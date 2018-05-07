What is needed now in stopping this coup d’etat is for House and Senate subcommittees to begin their Constitutional oversight of the Special Counsel, and bring Robert Mueller in for questioning at public hearings

Purpose of Mueller investigatIon is impeachment



While not knowing, at the time, the extent to which President Trump’s FBI Director was conspiring against him, James Comey was fired by the President on the recommendation of the Attorney General’s office. The firing of Comey was not obstruction of justice but part of an effort to stop what we now know to be an unconstitutional effort to conspire to overthrow the President of the United States.



The Special Counsel investigation, as it is operating now, is simply an attempt to concoct a charge against President Trump which will be used for bringing impeachment charges against the President by what Democrats assume to be a soon Democrat-majority Congress.

On Sunday evening’s Life, Liberty, and Levin show on Fox TV, Mark Levin had a very enlightening discussion with Joseph diGenova and Dan Bongino. To those who haven’t been indoctrinated by the Democrat/liberal media propaganda machine, they spoke about something that is becoming clearer every day – the accusations of collusion and obstruction by the Democrats against Donald Trump are completely bogus and part of an attempt to overthrow a duly-elected President.



diGenova stated: “This started out as a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton through the Obama Justice Department and the FBI, and then, if she lost, to figure out a way to frame Donald Trump and the people around him. What is tragic is that the System has allowed that to occur.”



“[Special Prosecutor Mueller] is a tool of that vast group of people who cannot stand Trump, who want to destroy him. And all of these folks in the intelligence community and law enforcement community under Obama who decided they were going to destroy him have succeeded in the sense that they have made the first 15 to 16 months of his presidency extremely difficult for him to conduct. And yet, what a success he has been.”



“it is an unconstitutional investigation at this point.”



Mark Bongino added, “There is a black ops, basically, intelligence operation being run against President Trump, not through official channels. [House Intelligence Subcommittee Chairman] Devin Nunes acknowledged as much in his interview on Fox.”



“This is the intelligence operation that is being run against President Trump. One was being run through the United States Senate, with John Brennan the CIA director and Senator Harry and Senator Dianne Feinstein’s staff. That operation is still going on through some of her former staffers….The second channel…is the State Department - diplomats and bureaucrats who are running an intel op against President Trump…”

It is now becoming clear the motivation for Comey’s actions was to facilitate efforts to undermine the new President in whatever way possible. Therefore, Comey’s firing was in essence due to him conspiring against the President.



Comey exposed his ulterior motives when he testified to Congress that his “assignment” (as he described it) was to tell newly-elected President Trump about only one item of the now-famous fake information Steele dossier.



This dossier was the central item used by the FBI to obtain a FISA court warrant to allow surveillance of US citizen Carter Page in order to try and prove Donald Trump conspired with Russia to fix the 2016 presidential election.



Comey, in his conversation with Trump in January 2017, only told him about the story of Trump with prostitutes that the dossier referred to and not the fact that the dossier was funded by the DNC. Neither did Comey tell him that the dossier was used to begin surveillance on Carter Page, the first person connected with the bogus Trump investigation, an investigation concocted by members of the Obama administration and the DNC to defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 election.



In essence, the Special Prosecutor is prosecuting a man, Donald Trump, and searching for a crime to attach to him. There has been no criminal act that even justifies the existence of Special Counsel Mueller. In other words, the law was set aside by Democrats AND Republicans and replaced with a political attack based on hyperbolic campaign slogans created by the DNC and the Clinton campaign.



What is needed now in stopping this coup d’etat is for House and Senate subcommittees to begin their Constitutional oversight of the Special Counsel, and bring Robert Mueller in for questioning at public hearings to determine what an otherwise non-accountable agency is doing.

Rolf Yungclas is a recently retired newspaper editor from southwest Kansas who has been speaking out on the issues of the day in newspapers and online for over 15 years