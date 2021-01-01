Pushing Back The Great Reset

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--January 27, 2021
This month the World Economic Forum meets to discuss the “Great Reset:” a joint commitment by government, corporate and stakeholder representatives from around the globe to “urgently” build a new economic and social order.
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a UN conference in 2020: “The pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to reimagine economic systems.”
World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab writes in his book “COVID-19: The Great Reset” that the pandemic opens “possibilities for change and the resulting new order are now unlimited and only bound by our imagination.”
Unfortunately, it takes little imagination to grasp the unprecedented social controls, restriction on freedoms, technocratic rule and government takeover of economic levers that is being proposed.
Join us Thursday January 28th at 2:00pm Eastern as we convene a panel to discuss implications of the Great Reset and how freedom loving citizens can push back. There is no cost to join the discussion, but we do ask that you register in advance:
Rex Murphy
Anthony Furey
Christine Van Geyn
Peter Foster
Register: Canada Strong and Free Network
