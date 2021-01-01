Pushing Back The Great Reset

This month the World Economic Forum meets to discuss the “Great Reset:” a joint commitment by government, corporate and stakeholder representatives from around the globe to “urgently” build a new economic and social order.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a UN conference in 2020: “The pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to reimagine economic systems.”

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab writes in his book “COVID-19: The Great Reset” that the pandemic opens “possibilities for change and the resulting new order are now unlimited and only bound by our imagination.”