Resisting woke corporations works

Race-Crazed Disney Backs Down

A humiliated Walt Disney Corporation scrubbed its bizarre critical race theory-based employee indoctrination materials from the Internet after a think tank scholar exposed them. Christopher F. Rufo, a senior fellow and director of an initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute, celebrated Disney’s conspicuous retreat from the Left’s rarefied anti-white anti-Americanism, the New York Post reported May 13. Rufo defines critical race theory as “racialized Marxism.” Disney “has removed its entire antiracism program from the company’s internal portal,” he said, “effectively scrubbing it out of existence.”

“Disney was peddling the most toxic elements of critical race theory” “This is a major victory in the war against ‘woke capital,’” he said, noting a “significant backlash from the public” after his initial report. “Disney was peddling the most toxic elements of critical race theory — and my reporting led to immediate changes within the company,” Rufo said. The environment at Disney has become increasingly politicized in recent months, Rufo reported employees telling him. The account appeared in a City Journal article he penned, titled, “The Wokest Place on Earth.” There are “almost daily memos, suggested readings, panels, and seminars that [are] all centered around antiracism,” one said. Disney is “completely ideologically one-sided” and discourages conservative and Christian employees from expressing their views. “I attended several [training sessions] at the beginning just to see what the temperature of the discussion would be and to gauge if I would be able to bring up my own objections in a safe way—safe meaning for my career. And I’ve continually gotten the unspoken answer: ‘no,’” an employee told Rufo. “It’s been very stifling to feel like everyone keeps talking about having open dialogue and compassionate conversations, but when it comes down to it, I know if I said one thing that was truthful, based on data, or even just based on my own personal experience, it would actually be rather unwelcomed.” “Despite these internal warnings, there is no sign that Disney is slowing down its efforts to achieve ideological purity,” he wrote.

Walt Disney Corp. terrorizes its employees, intimidating them into unquestioning acceptance of the most orthodox dictates of critical race theory “The company recently fired actress Gina Carano for expressing a conservative point of view. Content managers have modified and added ‘content advisories’ to films such as Dumbo, Aladdin, and Fantasia, which, according to an internal video that I have obtained, executives have denounced as ‘racist content.’ In the same video, Executive Chairman Bob Iger pledged that the company ‘should be taking a stand’ on political controversies and no longer ‘shy away from politics’ in the future.” “Disney is playing with fire. The premise of the company has always been to provide an escape for middle Americans, but Disney’s executives seem to have growing contempt for the very people who visit their amusement parks, watch their films, and buy their merchandise.” And what did Rufo discover in the Disney document dump? Rufo found that Walt Disney Corp., which touts its amusement parks as “the happiest place on Earth,” terrorizes its employees, intimidating them into unquestioning acceptance of the most orthodox dictates of critical race theory. Over the past year its corporate leaders have transformed critical race theory into corporate dogma, besieging hapless workers with trainings on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “white fragility,” while creating racially-segregated “affinity groups” at the head office. Rufo obtained what he called “a trove of whistleblower documents related to Disney’s ‘diversity and inclusion’ program, called ‘Reimagine Tomorrow,’ which paints a disturbing picture of the company’s embrace of racial politics.”

Disney attempts to indoctrinate its employees through a series of training modules dealing with “antiracism” Disney attempts to indoctrinate its employees through a series of training modules dealing with “antiracism.” In one the company directs employees to “take ownership of educating [themselves] about structural anti-Black racism.” Instead of relying on black colleagues to enlighten them, they need to take the initiative because it is “emotionally taxing” for blacks to have explain themselves. The United States, according to the paper, has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia” and white employees have to “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.” Employees can become good “allies” by “challeng[ing] colorblind ideologies and rhetoric” such as “All Lives Matter” and “I don’t see color.” The latter two phrases are “harmful and hurtful, as it is a form of erasing the real and specific ways racial identities affect lived experiences.” Employees must also “listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues” and must “not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.” And woe to the Disney employee not up to speed on every aspect of intersectionality. “Consider the ways multiple dimensions of identity (e.g. race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, socio-economic, veterans) can make people vulnerable to interlocking forms of bias or systems of exclusion,” the document states. “For example, Black transgender and gender non-conforming people face one of the highest levels of discrimination.” Just because you have black friends and colleagues or are yourself a minority doesn’t mean you’re not oppressing blacks:





“21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge” “Reflect on the diversity of your personal and professional networks and how racial and other dimensions of your identity give (or do not give) you access and advantage. Proximity to Black people or being part of a marginalized group does not mean you cannot harbor bias.” Employees should “[c]ontribute to the Black community by consistently supporting Black/ African American-owned businesses and/or volunteering for organizations that advance racial equity and justice.” Employees should also snitch on other employees if they see “problematic posts” on “company approved social channels,” a Disney document states. In another module Disney instructs employees to reject “equality,” with its focus on “equal treatment and access to opportunities,” and instead aim for “equity,” with a focus on “the equality of outcome.” Workers have to “reflect” on America’s “racist infrastructure” and “think carefully about whether or not your wealth, income, treatment by the criminal justice system, employment, access to housing, health care, political power, and education might be different if you were of a different race.” Disney partnered with the YWCA to create something called the “21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge.” Participants are required to affirm that they have all “been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.” They complete a white privilege “checklist,” which includes check-off options such as: “I am white,” I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identity as the gender I was born in,” “I have never been raped,” “I don’t rely on public transportation,” and “I have never been called a terrorist.”





Abandoning their ongoing infantilization of blacks and brainwashing of American society Participants learn about “white fragility,” and are made to believe that treating people of different races the same is proof they have somehow internalized their racism and white fragility. They are informed they must figure out how to “pivot” from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” Values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture,” such as “competition,” “individualism,” and “timeliness” must be rejected, they are told. Disney also urges employees to read how-to guides including “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice” and “Your Kids Are Not Too Young to Talk About Race.” White employees learn they must “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” “don’t gentrify neighborhoods,” and “donate to anti-white supremacy work such as your local Black Lives Matter Chapter.” Parents are encouraged to commit to “raising race-consciousness in children” and contends that “even babies discriminate” against members of other races. It’s hard to believe America has gotten so screwed up that people anywhere take diversity and inclusion scams seriously, and that they are willing to put up with the kind of woke bullying that Disney forces on its employees. Although there is little evidence that the hipster-fascists of the woke corporate world are mending their ways and abandoning their ongoing infantilization of blacks and brainwashing of American society, it is good to know at least that they can be embarrassed and beaten back

