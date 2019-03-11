People who buy into this farce are either dimwitted or seriously mentally abused, not that the Left will discontinue attaching the racist label to all who disagree and disapprove their rhetoric and power grabbing legislation

Racism, it ain't; or whiteness or any other liberal fiction

After the 2018 election of more democrats and outright socialists to the House of Representatives, reports of discrimination have ramped up. The first words out of the mouths of freshmen congressmen (this is the correct application of the title so drop the anger over sex assignment) have disparaged the process that assisted them entry into the halls of government. Attacking the republic that gave the newbie representatives (and self-avowed victims) a voice that would be denied under the “democracy” they’re demanding, the bandwagon is now overflowing with constitutional illiterates working overtime to overthrow the precepts of America’s foundation.

Unable to win votes by credible argument, the democrat party has spent decades following a segregationist course to make over every human, plant, animal and occasional geographic formation into a victim class primed for extinction. As noted, these are the victim classes to which the congressional neophytes attach themselves claiming racism, sexism, and phobias of every color and stripe. Pointing away from their divisive, deluded, intolerant selves, these democrats finger rich white humans as perpetrators stupid enough to plot their own demise in a matter of a dozen years. To support their all-consuming programs contrived to “protect” the growing special classes of victims, thousands of spurious government-sponsored studies are cranked out. Most recent among the stupifying conclusions are studies like the one claiming rich white folks are forcing pollution of their making onto poor people of color. The height of condescending scholarship, these research scientists are purposely promulgating lies to consolidate power that will guarantee their precious, and pointless, jobs. At the core of the contention that “white privilege” is destroying others’ ability to gain success in life (pandered by multi-colored rich political gamers) is the propaganda that “whiteness” exists. This misconception of inequity underlies the attempted federalization of voter laws under the misleading moniker For the People Act that has a section for “Restoring Democracy” to a constitutional republic. The ethics behind the wholly unethical legislation to open government to constitutionally ineligible voters is, on every level, beyond comprehending democrats’ ignorant arrogance.

Accordingly, it was in lockstep with the white privilege fiction that 13 House and 12 Senate republicans, who sell themselves as conservative, voted to constrain the constitutional powers of the president to secure the nation’s borders. They tried tying their coattails to a fatuous argument of separation of powers when what they did was assist the consolidation of the liberal agenda, opening the door for overwriting the Constitution with bills like HR1. Fortunately, President Trump was having none of it and stood by the American People by vetoing the resolution rebuking his calling a national emergency to deal with the vital issue of protecting our sovereignty. Will the Senate do the same and deny HR1 passage? Feeding this move to deconstruct the republic is the creation of victim classes that the wall is said to oppress and have all been lumped into “race.” Howso? By identifying every conservative individual and cause as racist, race has become the defining factor of economic status, ethnicity, environmental issues and even the ability to apply for an identification card (though not voting without one.) For the sake of clarification, none of these social or political concerns are related to race because… (drum roll)... there is no such thing. There are people who contend that shades of skin color denote character traits but—get this straight—it has nothing to do with race. Mankind is comprised of only one race with no provable dividing qualifications. Yes, prejudice exists (the New Zealand shooter proves that much) but it’s not related to race. The concept of race always has been used as a divisive vehicle to control others, inciting rage and pride to manipulate people. Over the last fifty years, when racism was finally seeing a decline in the West, the trend was reversed by making it a byword to deliver power into the hands of unworthy and incapable “leaders” of all colors.

Once more, the case is laid here that racial categories were defined (if it could be called that) as part of an effort to classify nature. The three races of Caucasoid, Negroid and Mongoloid stemmed from studies at the Göttingen Universitat during the Age of Enlightenment that generally eschewed Christian concepts in favor of “reason.” Voltaire and Kant supplied the jump-off point for Friedrich Nietzsche and Karl Marx whom the left still idolizes. Yet it was Christianity that taught and still teaches universal adoption into one people no matter their color or national origin, a true equality that the philosophers of “reason” despised and condemned while they set about dividing people according to economic strata and outward appearance. Creating racial categories (that don’t stand up to scientific scrutiny, by the way) laid the foundation for institutionalizing hate and supplying a method to control the masses, as Marx would say. The racist argument is dead. That fact has not deterred a new noble class of politicians to train generations to believe lie after lie that borders, economics, pollution, climate, religion, sexual orientation and even the right to kill children are racial issues. People who buy into this farce are either dimwitted or seriously mentally abused, not that the Left will discontinue attaching the racist label to all who disagree and disapprove their rhetoric and power grabbing legislation. The democrats don’t have any other game plans. It all started with race and, by golly, they’re not going to give it up if it still works. And, for now, it does. There is a ray of hope, however. When a climate change enthusiast finally sees the scientific writing on the wall and goes to the trouble of sharing it at a TEDx, we can know that the truth may get the upper hand.







Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

