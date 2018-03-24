What criminals want most is a disarmed victim

Random thoughts on Crime and Gun Control and the State of the Union



Why would someone be upset about deporting children but not upset about aborting them? Democrats want DACA. Trump offers DACA but they can’t vote for 12 years. Democrats turn that down. Does that show what they really want?

In California they can make plastic straws illegal but they can’t seem to make illegals illegal. Socialism: Policies so good they have to be mandatory. Mark Zuckerberg calls President Trump a fascist as he deletes posts, pages, and accounts of people he disagrees with. The same people who call Preside4nt Trump a fascist are the same ones begging him to take everyone’s guns away…go figure. Jay-Z: stabbed his own producer, punched his sister-in-law in the face on an elevator, and shoots his own brother. He now says he is offended because he doesn’t like President Trump’s tone. Two things are very expensive in international affairs: threats when they fail and promises when they succeed. President Kennedy put men on the moon. President Obama put men in the ladies room. What criminals want most is a disarmed victim Why the study of History is exciting: If we learn how we got here we can better understand here.

If we learn how the past became the present we can better anticipate the future.

It gives us the opportunity to learn from the mistakes of others.

It isn’t all about memorizing names and dates to regurgitate on an exam. It is about investigating the lives of people just like us who lived in different times and in what were essentially different worlds.

Being a student of History is in many ways like being a time traveling detective.

The Flat Earth Society has members all around the globe The more Trump is investigated the more crimes involving prominent Democrats are exposed. Recently a demonstrator was seen holding a sign that said, “If Trump isn’t Hitler than I’m a moron!” Enough said? If guns kill people then I guess pencils misspell words, spoons make people fat, and cars make people drive drunk. Smooth seas never made a good sailor. The Left’s answer to homicidal maniacs attacking innocent people is to disarm innocent people. Wouldn’t it be great if the Masters of the Universe in Washington were as interested in spending control as they are in gun control? When were young our grandparents try to tell us about their lives and we’re bored because it doesn’t interest us. Later we wish we would have written it all down. Then when we’re old we’re disappointed when our grandchildren couldn’t care less about the life we’ve lived…it was all so long ago. That is part of the circle of life. Very few people know the names of all eight of their great grandparents. Few know even the names of three. In a generation or two, at most three for most of us even our names will be forgotten. All things in life will pass. Only those things done in Christ will last.

Continued below... From the “He Said What?” Department: “Today we need a nation of minute men; citizens who are not only prepared to take up arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as a basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom.” President Kennedy from his message: Those Participating in Roosevelt Day Commemoration, 29 January 1961. This was before we went through the looking glass. The Maryland shooter of 3-20 was 17 years old. He used a 9mm Glock. According to Maryland law you must be 21 years old to purchase a hand gun. Criminals don’t follow laws….that’s what makes them criminals. And he was stopped by one man with his own gun. No CNN, no vigils, no walkouts…the Corporations Once Known as the Mainstream Media apparently didn’t notice. Undocumented isn’t a race, it’s a criminal. So why is someone a racist if they see a problem with twenty million + criminals being allowed to walk around, work, and demonstrate with immunity? In Stockton, California during walkouts for gun violence students were arrested on charges of battery, vandalizing vehicles, and assaulting police offi8cers. Doesn’t this prove the point that it isn’t the gun that’s the problem it’s the moral values and ethics of the people who commit the crimes? Hillary needs a device around her neck with a button for, “Help I’ve fallen and I can’t quit getting back up.”

