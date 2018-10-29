REICHSTAG BURNING 2.0

The overwhelming majority of the “mainstream” media campaigned for it. Virtually all Hollywood celebrities were for it. Curricula in schools, colleges, and universities were crafted to make the pupils and students believe that such a win was inevitable and good.

Multitudes of indoctrinated and often naive youngsters protested and rioted on the streets thus giving the Democrats a “moral mandate” for a power grab. Laws that could have prevented election fraud were either weakened or suspended. Silicon Valley giants flexed their technology muscle to give the Democrats information advantage over everybody else. And the trans-national super-rich generously chipped-in big bucks to finance whatever means that were deemed necessary for the Democrat party win.

Yet the polls were indicating that the majority of American voters were not persuaded enough to vote straight Democrat. The “Blue Wave,” an all-but-certain surge of popularity of the Democrat candidates for the Senate and the House, was turning into an illusion that might or might not materialize. Taking into account the massive advantage of Democrat propaganda and political financing, the unremarkable impact of all the mentioned above efforts on the American electorate was a sign that the elections were not likely to produce the expected results. One can imagine how such a perspective must have electrified those who were pushing the Democrat party to sweeping victory. What could they possibly do less than two weeks before the polls were scheduled to close?

Here is the obvious trick to try: the “Reighstag Burning”.

On 27 February 1933, just a month after Adolf Hitler was sworn Chancellor of Germany, an arson caused a devastating fire of Reighstag, the house of the German Parliament. The search inside the building resulted in an arrest of Marinus van der Lubbe, a known Dutch communist, who confessed to the arson. Immediately after the fire, at Hitler’s insistence, most of civil liberties in Germany, including habeas corpus, freedom of speech and the press, and other rights, were suspended. As a result, the NAZI party was able to drive its power grab to a successful end and made Hitler the de facto dictator of Germany.