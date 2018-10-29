REICHSTAG BURNING 2.0

By Mark Andrew Dwyer —— Bio and Archives--October 29, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
The Democrat party was supposed to win coming elections on November 6, 2018.
The overwhelming majority of the “mainstream” media campaigned for it. Virtually all Hollywood celebrities were for it. Curricula in schools, colleges, and universities were crafted to make the pupils and students believe that such a win was inevitable and good.
Multitudes of indoctrinated and often naive youngsters protested and rioted on the streets thus giving the Democrats a “moral mandate” for a power grab. Laws that could have prevented election fraud were either weakened or suspended. Silicon Valley giants flexed their technology muscle to give the Democrats information advantage over everybody else. And the trans-national super-rich generously chipped-in big bucks to finance whatever means that were deemed necessary for the Democrat party win.
Yet the polls were indicating that the majority of American voters were not persuaded enough to vote straight Democrat. The “Blue Wave,” an all-but-certain surge of popularity of the Democrat candidates for the Senate and the House, was turning into an illusion that might or might not materialize. Taking into account the massive advantage of Democrat propaganda and political financing, the unremarkable impact of all the mentioned above efforts on the American electorate was a sign that the elections were not likely to produce the expected results. One can imagine how such a perspective must have electrified those who were pushing the Democrat party to sweeping victory. What could they possibly do less than two weeks before the polls were scheduled to close?
Here is the obvious trick to try: the “Reighstag Burning”.
On 27 February 1933, just a month after Adolf Hitler was sworn Chancellor of Germany, an arson caused a devastating fire of Reighstag, the house of the German Parliament. The search inside the building resulted in an arrest of Marinus van der Lubbe, a known Dutch communist, who confessed to the arson. Immediately after the fire, at Hitler’s insistence, most of civil liberties in Germany, including habeas corpus, freedom of speech and the press, and other rights, were suspended. As a result, the NAZI party was able to drive its power grab to a successful end and made Hitler the de facto dictator of Germany.
To its all simplicity and effectiveness, pulling a similar trick, again, this time in front of the eyes of skeptical American public, would involve a serious credibility risk, as many would see it for what it was: a desperate attempt to save the vanishing “Blue Wave” and deliver “due” victory to the Democrats. A man had to be found who, first, would be crazy enough to resort to some kind of violence, but not resulting in any harm, actions against the top Democrats and their sponsors, and, second, was an unquestionable supporter of the Republican party that was supposed to lose the coming elections. Fortunately for the Democrats, Cesar Sayoc, today’s van der Lubbe, was such a man: a vocal supporter of President Trump and equally vocal critic of his adversaries.
But if these were Democrat activists who inspired him to send unexploding bombs to Democrat party brass, including Obama, Biden, Clinton, and other prominent figures, then how could they have possibly found such a man so quickly? Well, just look at his van and see for yourself how easy it must have been to find him on short notice.
As I see it, the plot here is obvious. You, my Dear Readers, please, draw your own conclusions.
Mr. Dwyer has been a continuing contributor to the Federal Observer. Mark Andrew Dwyer’s commentaries (updated frequently) can be found here. Send your comments to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).