WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom and the proactive effort to promote religious freedom worldwide

Religious Freedom Breakfast with Brownback

By —— Bio and Archives--July 24, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Liberty Counsel, in partnership with Faith & Action, hosted U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback today at a breakfast meeting for people and groups interested in the protection of religious freedom worldwide.

This event offered a discussion focused on reaffirming the importance of protecting religious freedom and served as an opening to the Ministerial on Religious Freedom hosted this week by the U.S. State Department.

Liberty Counsel strongly supports this effort by the Trump administration and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prioritize religious freedom, even in the face of a complex international situation. Ambassador Brownback emphasized the commitment of the United States and the Trump administration to advancing religious freedom around the world. “From top to bottom, this administration has prioritized religious freedom,” said Brownback.

“Liberty Counsel was honored to join with Faith & Action in hosting U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback at a breakfast meeting for people and groups interested in the protection of religious freedom worldwide,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “We are pleased with the Trump administration’s launch this week of the first Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom and the proactive effort to promote religious freedom worldwide. It is our hope that this rich discussion today at the beginning of the ministerial sets the tone for the rest of the week and stays with all our conversation partners for the future,” said Staver.

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Liberty Counsel -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: