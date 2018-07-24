Religious Freedom Breakfast with Brownback

This event offered a discussion focused on reaffirming the importance of protecting religious freedom and served as an opening to the Ministerial on Religious Freedom hosted this week by the U.S. State Department.



Liberty Counsel strongly supports this effort by the Trump administration and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prioritize religious freedom, even in the face of a complex international situation. Ambassador Brownback emphasized the commitment of the United States and the Trump administration to advancing religious freedom around the world. “From top to bottom, this administration has prioritized religious freedom,” said Brownback.



“Liberty Counsel was honored to join with Faith & Action in hosting U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback at a breakfast meeting for people and groups interested in the protection of religious freedom worldwide,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “We are pleased with the Trump administration’s launch this week of the first Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom and the proactive effort to promote religious freedom worldwide. It is our hope that this rich discussion today at the beginning of the ministerial sets the tone for the rest of the week and stays with all our conversation partners for the future,” said Staver.