Representative Stephanie Kifowit Must Resign

The comments are shown in this video and in this transcript:

Representative Kifowit stated on the Illinois House Floor that she wished to harm the loved ones of another State Representative because he disagreed with her on a policy issue.

“To the representative from Lombard [Peter Breen], I would like to make him a broth of Legionella and pump it into the water system of his loved ones so that they can be infected, they can be mistreated, they can sit and suffer by getting aspirin instead of being properly treated and ultimately die.” ​

Regrettably, Representative Kifowit did not take responsibility for her comments, but instead claimed that she spoke hypothetically, although the video and transcript show otherwise.

“Threatening the safety of a public official or his or her loved one is a crime. While Representative Kifowit may not intend bodily harm to others, these comments must be taken seriously to ensure the safety of public officials in our state,” said David Avignone, Executive Director of Illinois Citizens for Ethics PAC. “Politicians of both parties have suffered death threats and even attempted murder because people who are not of sound mind hear this kind of rhetoric and act on it.”

“We urge Speaker Madigan to show zero tolerance in his caucus for rhetoric that incites violence,” stated Mary-Louise Hengesbaugh, Chair of Illinois Citizens for Ethics.

This type of violent and vitriolic rhetoric has no place in civil society!

Speaker Madigan, You must demand the immediate resignation of State Representative Kifowit. She must take responsibility for what she said because wishing death and suffering on people, let alone children, should never be applauded and is never acceptable.

