Republicans Meet at State Capitol in Wisconsin – Vote for GOP Slate of Electors

By -- Gateway Pundit—— Bio and Archives--December 14, 2020

Responsible Wisconsin Republicans met on Monday to put forth their slate of electors for the 2020 election.

Wisconsin Republicans followed the rule of law and met to put forward their own electors on Monday.

Republican GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt told reporters it was “to preserve our role in the electoral process while the final outcome is still pending in the courts.”—More…

