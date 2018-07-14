"The goal of Socialism is Communism." -- Vladimir Lenin

Requiem For a Party - Sleeping With The Enemy



After a sordid history of slavery, the KKK, and Jim Crow, the Democratic Party in the early 1960s enjoyed ‘one brief shining moment’. Kennedy-style liberalism brought a pledge to further civil rights, equal rights under the law. It stood up against communism, made a commitment to conquer space, lower taxes and fiscal responsibility. Now we are witness to a takeover of a major political party in America and it’s a two-pronged attack. It has been in the works for decades and they are nearing its completion.

It is the vanguard of a major Marxist movement, and they’re coming for your freedoms The first wave is the old socialists like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Maxine Waters, John Conyers, Bernie Sanders and the like. Hillary Clinton would probably deny she is a socialist, but that would depend on who she is talking to. As of 2015, there were about 70 U.S. congressman who were members of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The second wave has taken two forms, Antifa and young socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fresh from her primary victory in New York’s 14th congressional district. They are brash and are not coy about what they believe and want to see for America. Like a re-emergence of the KKK, the new young hate-filled Democrats that don black masks are determined to take on a party, a nation, and its people. While they engage in violence and harassment, the Democrat Party gives them cover and watches their backs. The hooded mob pretends to be righteous protectors of truth and justice, using terms like anti-fascist or Antifa to appear noble. It is the vanguard of a major Marxist movement, and they’re coming for your freedoms. They have found a home and intend to call it their own. When they appear at Trump or prayer rallies they precipitate harassment and violence while many police departments in Democrat-controlled cities stand by, having been given orders to stand down. Call it assistance. There is, in part, a dark purpose few understand behind their sinister actions and appearance. Their violence, black attire, and masks make the unmasked, traditionally clothed socialists, look moderate and reasonable. But, it’s a ruse. Each will use one another until the final victory they hope for determines who will be at the top of the heap.

They are hard-core Marxists who will have you for breakfast and spit you out before lunch There is no tolerance in their world for contradictory opinion, having little use for free speech. They have nothing but scorn for our country as founded and demand an end to capitalism, our Judeo-Christian culture, borders, ICE, prisons, our institutions and our Constitution. They claim to have the answers to life’s vexing questions with little to no life experience from which to draw. Democratic National Committee Chairman, Tom Perez, says socialists like Ms. Cortez, represents the future of the Democrat Party. In the meantime, the group behind Ms. Cortez, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is rampant with Marxists and radicals. DSA rolls have swelled since the election of Donald Trump. The old promises of free, free, free have led many to take to the streets with no thought as to who will pay or be willing to go to work knowing that what you earn will be confiscated. They say they hate fascism, but most of them couldn’t tell you what it is. Democratic socialism is their goal. They think if you put the word ‘democratic’ in front of socialism it makes it new and exciting. It is neither! These Democratic-Socialists have crept into our political system and are now a force. It is arguable that Bernie Sanders, the darling of socialism, would have won the Democrat primary if Hillary and the DNC had not engaged in back- room intrigue. Tom Perez may say they are the future of the party, but that future is now. In heavily democratic-controlled areas, they are winning elections. To Democrats who just wanted more seats filled, think again about who you invited to your club. You are playing a very dangerous game and hallucinating if you think you can control them and merely use them when you need to. We are not talking about some Nordic-style socialist democrats. They are hard-core Marxists who will have you for breakfast and spit you out before lunch.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).