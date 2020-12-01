Research shows NO surge of fatalities in 2020, despite COVID virus

By News on the Net -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--December 1, 2020
Blaze podcast host Daniel Horowitz joined Glenn this morning to discuss an article published by John Hopkins University’s student newspaper that was recently retracted. The article describes a recent presentation from Genevieve Briand, a professor from the University’s economics department. Horowitz explains how her research shows, despite what the MSM tells you, that COVID actually will NOT cause a significant surge of excess fatalities in 2020.
