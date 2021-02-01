If not us, then who? If not now, then when?

Resist, Resist, Resist!

Back in early January, I wrote an article titled, “When All Legal Remedies Are Lost.’ I can’t say how excited I was to read Selwyn Duke’s article, “The Fight That Lies Between Status Quo and Secession.” He very articulately laid out a strategy for governments and large institutions that needs to be examined more closely by everyone. With the staggering rate of acceleration in the trashing of our form of government by the Biden régime, it won’t take much for the progressive, socialist, liberal, Democrats, their surrogates in the media and their financiers to overstep and incite open violence. The move by DOD to stand down the military smells very much like a pending purge of people in the military of the wrong political persuasion.

American patriots understand right and wrong It is time for American patriots to take a peaceful stand against the coup that happened in Washington, D.C. and the aftermath that keeps going on and on. Good heavens; 47 Executive decrees and counting. This is clearly a tactic to avoid the legislative process and to do an end run around the Constitution. I can’t believe the Democrat Congress is sitting still for this ruling by fiat directly from the Office of the President. Joe Biden is looking more and more like a dictatorial tyrant ruling America, not an “elected President” governing the country. American patriots understand right and wrong. American patriots understand today’s attacks by the federal government on more and more of our individual liberties. American patriots understand the attempted taking of our First Amendment Rights and American patriots understand the attempted taking of our Second Amendment Rights. American patriots understand that the progressive, liberal, socialist, Democrats, and their surrogates in the media and those that fund them are making every effort to destroy America as we know it. ENOUGH! The first move in our counter coup is resistance. Resist, resist, resist in every aspect where they are trying to damage American culture and steal our liberties. The owners of the XL Pipeline project need to just say “NO damnit, and keep on building. Pipeline owners should get together with their Canadian partners and bury the US Government in legal actions. Trade unions supporting the project need to conduct demonstrations in support of the project even as their workers are working. The general public needs to join demonstrations in support of the project. Resist, resist, resist!

Red States need to joint venture with other Red States to build a coalition of states that becomes too big for the federal government to challenge Every one of the decrees called Executive Orders or Executive Actions must be challenged. Bury the government in legal actions. American patriots must start using the courts exactly as the criminal political enterprises have been using the courts for the last half century. That is what it took for them to get into a position where they could steal an election. If it worked for them, it will work for American patriots as well. Resist, resist, resist! States should refuse to cooperate with federal agencies that are trying to enforce administrative regulations. Certainly refuse to cooperate in areas where the federal government is trying, in any way, shape, or form, to infringe on the individual Constitutional Rights of the people. Refuse to allow federal agents to infringe in areas that are clearly state’s rights. Bury the federal government in legal actions. Resist, resist, resist! Red States need to joint venture with other Red States to build a coalition of states that becomes too big for the federal government to challenge in any meaningful way. Jointly take back state’s rights that have been usurped by the federal government. Take back your education system; kick the feds out. Simply deny the federal government of anything that is not enumerated for the federal government in the Constitution. Bury the federal government in legal actions. Resist, resist, resist! Every one of us can contact our elected representative on every subject that comes up at the federal level and impress upon your representative your concern about every one of the legislative issue where these people are intending to take action that will give the government more control over our lives or where more and more of our liberties are about to be infringed on. Bury them in documentation both electronic and paper. Make sure they know your position on every single issue. Our goal is to bog down the legislative system until it grinds to a halt. If they cannot do anything, they cannot harm us. Doing nothing is far better than allowing them to continue to run amuck. Resist, resist, resist!

We the People have way more power to opt out of the corrupt Washington political criminal enterprise than people know Your first effort should be letters to your state legislature asking them to vote for a US Constitution Article V Convention of States to establish a Constitutional Amendment specifying term limits for the US Congress and an Amendment requiring an annual balanced federal budget. The Congress will never address these issues directly. The state legislators will have to get it done through a Convention of States, which requires agreement by ¾ of the 50 state legislatures. We the People have way more power to opt out of the corrupt Washington political criminal enterprise than people know. Today there are far too many corrupt politicians that want to maintain the Washington criminal enterprise status quo than want to fix what’s broke. We the People have the power to throw a monkey wrench into those evil political gears until we can replace the corruption with a new set of representatives in 2022 and beyond. Remember, We the People have an opportunity every two years to replace 1/3 of the Senate and 100% of the House of Representatives. In the meantime, We the People can and must bury them in their own administrative process. Resist, resist, resist! We the People have about 18 months to find individuals to replace the first batch of unreliable representatives currently in Congress. If not us, then who? If not now, then when?



