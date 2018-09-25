Resistance Movement Targets Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Christine Blasey Ford, who lodged a 36-year-old accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, September 27. Every person whom Ford has put forth has categorically denied knowledge of the alleged incident, and each one vouched for Kavanaugh’s character. Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied the allegation by Ford. Sixty-five women who have known Kavanaugh since high school signed a letter stating the he has always acted honorably and with respect toward women. Over 75 women held a press conference expressing support for Kavanaugh.

Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmate who Ford claims was allegedly at the high school party, said he has no memory of the alleged incident. Judge said Ford’s allegation never happened: “It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way.”



Patrick J. Smyth, another former Georgetown Prep classmate, denies attending a party like the one described in the allegation. In a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Smyth stated, “Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”



Leland Ingham Keyser, another person named by Ford, denied any knowledge of the allegations in written testimony to the Committee. Keyser stated she does not know Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with or without Ford.



Kavanaugh is planning to give the Senate Judiciary Committee calendars from his high school years. His legal team states these will back up his denial of sexual misconduct allegations and show that he was away for most of the summer in 1982, the year that Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party.



The New Yorker published a new 35-year-old accusation on Sunday from a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who alleges that Kavanaugh acted sexually inappropriate towards her at a party during their freshman year in college. The article states: “In her initial conversations with The New Yorker, she was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty. After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections…” (emphasis added). The New Yorker could not find a single witness who could corroborate Ramirez’s claims and put Kavanaugh at the alleged party. Ramirez admits there are gaps in her memory because she was so drunk. A woman who claims she was “best friends” with her says Ramirez never mentioned the story and initially said her friend’s accusations against Kavanaugh might be “politically motivated.”

“Let’s be honest, this charade is part of the ‘resistance’ movement and is motivated by two things - resistance to President Trump and fear that Judge Kavanaugh will interpret the law, not make it,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “The resistance arises from those devoted to and blinded by abortion. This resistance movement is aligned with a political party and is perfectly happy to destroy anyone who dares not walk to their drum beat,” said Staver.