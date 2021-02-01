Romanian Churches File Reply to SCOTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Liberty Counsel filed the reply to the petition for cert asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case of Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries in their federal lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his unconstitutional executive orders discriminating against churches.

The Romanian churches filed a federal lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his unconstitutional executive orders discriminating against these churches by restricting in-person worship services to no more than 10 people. Under the governor’s order, churches can have an unlimited number of people for nonreligious activities to feed, shelter, and provide social services, which includes unemployment or disability counseling. However, religious gatherings, in the same church, with the same people was limited to 10.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied the preliminary injunction, although the court admitted that some of the nonreligious activities permitted outside the church present higher risks than worship. Incredibly, the court wrote that churches can “feed the soul” in other ways than worship.

This decision now conflicts with the two Supreme Court decisions, one of which is Liberty Counsel’s case on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. It also conflicts with two 3-0 rulings Liberty Counsel obtained at the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the Maryville Baptist Church. This also conflicts with other federal Courts of Appeal.

This is the first case to reach the Supreme Court ready for a full hearing and not merely an emergency ruling. Even after the Supreme Court’s clear rulings in favor of places of worship, some lower federal and state courts continue to ignore the High Court.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “The pastors and the Romanian churches are resolved to continue to fight for religious freedom. This case provides an excellent opportunity for the Supreme Court to step in and stop this abuse of the First Amendment. It is time to stop the abuse once and for all.”