SBA List Slams Court Ruling Blocking Ohio from Defunding Planned Parenthood

Washington, D.C. —The national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) released the following response to a federal court ruling blocking Ohio from redirecting taxpayer funds away from Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses:

“The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the wrong decision when it comes to defunding Planned Parenthood in Ohio. The Constitution does not give private corporations the right to taxpayer dollars. Planned Parenthood receives countless tax dollars a year from hardworking Ohioans, which frees up their budget to fund their real priorities: abortion on demand. We trust that pro-life Attorney General Mike DeWine will defend this law that protects the conscience rights of Ohio taxpayers at the Supreme Court, and that activist judges won’t get the final say in this matter.”

“This erroneous ruling goes against the will of the citizens of Ohio. They and their lawmakers have every right to decide not to prop up abortion businesses with their tax dollars,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser . “Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion business. They violently end the lives of more than 320,000 unborn children every year and are under federal investigation for their role in the harvest and sale of aborted babies’ body parts. No wonder 57 percent of Ohio voters oppose sending tax dollars to Planned Parenthood instead of comprehensive alternatives that offer preventative and primary care and outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities 20 to 1 nationwide. Abortion is not health care and Planned Parenthood does not need or deserve taxpayer funds.”

Planned Parenthood controls more than 35 percent of the national market for abortions and is not a significant provider of medical care in the United States. According to its most recent annual report, it performed 321,384 abortions in a single year, and more than 1.6 million in the past five years.

President Trump has made four specific commitments to the pro-life movement, including redirecting Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding to community health centers that outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by an average of 20 to 1 nationwide and do not perform abortions.

