Science is Dead

For decades, attending science lectures in an open New York City, I would tell people that like a gambling addict who loses a lifetime of achievement on a roll of the dice, science was sacrificing centuries of prestige on the alter of global warmism. Everything we have been told about the Wuhan virus, starting with it as a “natural” occurrence, has been a leftist political lie. Scientists have functioned as stooges for the Marxist party.



Science is not a “field”, it is whatever uses the scientific method. Scientific theories make testable predictions, hypothesis, that are open to disproof and tested through controlled observations. The benefits of science are incontrovertible, it is what keeps humanity from living and dying in mud huts.

Science produces knowledge about an objective reality. Its findings hold regardless of one’s ethnicity or religion. But on colleges today, agenda driven “science” is now enforced. I once told students at an Orthodox Jewish college that my dissertation about sexual strategies and evolution was controversial. Of course, they said, sex and evolution, what could be more “non-kosher”? No, I said, this was at a university not a yeshiva, the heresy it dealt with was that men and women are biologically different. Twenty five years ago it was “controversial”. Today it would be forbidden. I only lasted one semester at that college because of censorship. But I recently told an ultra-orthodox rabbi, that the censorship there was nothing compared to the Stalinism on famed universities today. I wrote in 2002 “It is trendy at colleges to see independent reality as a Western social construct, and science as the Western cultural myth”, but I thought this was a “social sciences” aberration. But this was just a step to putting science in its current position, handmaiden to “progressive” Marxism. Just How Toxic Is Richard Dawkins? The above was the title of a 2017 article in the Daily Beast. “Richard Dawkins—his toxic worldview doesn’t speak to a young feminist like myself,” the article quotes. Among Dawkins crimes against Marx is his “anti-Islamic stance”.



Social justice warriors are horrified that the man applauded for calling the Catholic Church as “one of the forces for evil in the world” was prejudiced enough to condemn Islam for honor killings, beheadings, and female genital mutilation.

After decades of deliberately breaking down all sexual inhibitions, after promoting what was only years earlier considered sexual deviance, the “me-too” left now labels a man making a pass at a women as “sexual harassment”. A female speaker at an atheist convention in which Dawkins spoke was asked by a male attendee if she would have coffee with him in his room. As Dawkins did not share her view that this was a heinous crime…Dawkins is very toxic. There are multiple Richard Dawkins. His gene-centered view of evolution and his invention of memes made him a science immortal. His writings as a “new atheist’’ made him a fortune, although there is nothing “new” or profound about them. His Guardian style politics are trendy leftist grad students. This is why censorship is wrong. Applaud Dawkins’ accomplishments, criticize his nonsense, burn nobody. Dawkins is forbidden to speak in multiple venues, including the Trinity College Dublin Debating Society. His events for “new atheism” books have been banned, not by Christians, but by proponents of “tolerance” and “inclusivity”, due to his “abusive speech against Muslims.” Commenting on a study the decline of Christian religious affiliation in Europe, Dawkins noted “There are no Christians, as far as I know, blowing up buildings. I am not aware of any Christian suicide bombers. I am not aware of any major Christian denomination that believes the penalty for apostasy is death. I have mixed feelings about the decline of Christianity, in so far as Christianity might be a bulwark against something worse,” Correct, Dr. Dawkins. That something else is here, and graduating from book burning to author burning. Bright Dr. Krauss Sees the Light Lawrence Krauss, author of more than 300 scientific articles on physics, honored by every major physics society, is a progressive atheist paragon of the “Bright” movement and global warmest hoax onslaught. But as Leon Trotsky learned, the leaders of the leftist revolution don’t end up well if they deviate one iota from dogma. Krauss has been a victim of cancel culture mania, the medieval witch burning that now terrifies “toxic” males even of woke credentials.

In 2020, Krauss wrote “The Ideological Corruption of Science” for the Wall Street Journal. Krauss’ article is just under 700 words, so it is worth reading the whole thing online, while it is still allowed online. Dr. Krauss writes “humanities…argued against the existence of objective truth itself, arguing that all such claims to knowledge were tainted by ideological biases due to race, sex or economic dominance…It could never happen in the hard sciences,… Or so we thought…especially since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, academic science leaders have adopted wholesale the language of dominance and oppression previously restricted to “cultural studies” journals to guide their disciplines, to censor dissenting views, to remove faculty from leadership positions if their research is claimed by opponents to support systemic oppression.” Dr. Krauss gave examples of legitimate scientists fired, careers destroyed, for minor deviations from radical dogma. For every story given, there are a thousand others. Like history before it (see Nussbaum, A. There is No Future in History, Canada Free press) science has been ruined. Honored scientists, who are retired, and no longer dependent on the whims of correct think committees, have been writing about the increasing horrors. But these are dying old men. The scientific establishment has condemned Krauss. Illustrating the backlash against Krauss would take an entire book.





End of Christianity Means End of Science It is said Science evolved in opposition to Judeo-Christianity. Yet, it could not evolve not in opposition to any other religious tradition. And science will not survive in the west if Judeo-Christianity does not survive. Secularists embrace a philosophy that permits no freedoms, scientific or otherwise. The answer to this contradiction lies in the cliché that “freedom is not free”. For scientists, their freedom to pursue truth, and the capitalistic economic system that provided the resources needed, were constantly actively defended, along with the rest of the American way of life. Without a traditional western religious mooring, this defense does not exist. The survival of free inquiry, like any other freedom, required a blending of traditional religious values with an appreciation of the rights of man. These values are accepted by many conservative Christians, but despised by those who call themselves “secular-humanists”, who justify terrorism, institute speech codes, violently oppose traditional values, and deny the existence of truth or reason. The left glorifies in anti-science except when science can be used to bash conservatives or Christians. The left believes that everything is judged by whether it supports the agenda including science. And what it comes down to it, the left does not believe evolution either, they believe in Marxist evolution, very different. Just mention the term evolutionary psychology, the topic of my dissertation, to any progressive academic and see the reaction. Enlightenment values gave freedom to this country, but without Christian values all morality is relative and non-binding. The destruction of traditional values led to a situation where thugs are free to rampage through American cities. The mainstream media, Hollywood, academia, public schools, have conspired to produce a generation that is unfit to live as civilized human beings in a democracy, much less to appreciate the scientific method.



