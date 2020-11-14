Scuffle breaks out between Trump supporters, counter protesters at ‘Million MAGA March’

By News on the Net -- NY Post—— Bio and Archives--November 15, 2020
President Trump made a drive-by appearance as his supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., Saturday for a recount rally, where a few pro- and anti-Trump factions later traded punches.
The scuffle broke out at the edge of a crowd of thousands of Trump fans who flocked to the heart of the nation’s capital to boost the president’s election-recount efforts and to back his refusal to concede.—More…
Trump motorcade did a drive-by through crowds of supporters in downtown Washington before heading to golf. pic.twitter.com/7b9E4fZpVZ— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) November 14, 2020
