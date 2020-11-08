SD Gov. Noem: ‘We Gave Al Gore 37 Days to Run the Process’ — Trump Voters Deserve Same Consideration

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--November 9, 2020
Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) noted Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that during the 2000 election, former Vice President Al Gore was given 37 days to run the process of legal challenges to the election.
Therefore, she said we should “afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration.”—More…
