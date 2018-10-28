President should order an executive action freezing any asylum requests in the name of national security

Secure The Border Before It Is Too Late



With an army of 10,000 migrants closing in on the Southern border, The White House is considering a range of options including a temporary halt to asylum. On Friday, it was reported that approximately 1,000 troops would be deployed to the border to provide additional resources to the U.S. Border Patrol. While this will be a good first step, it is woefully inadequate. The entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico should be secured with a heavy presence of our military and National Guard, The time is now for President Donald Trump to take dramatic action to secure the border. Any bold steps he takes will have the support of the American people. For decades, Americans have been promised border security, but we have never received anything but hollow rhetoric from both parties.

With no border wall, benefits galore and asylum being offered to those people who enter the country, migrants have tremendous incentives to leave their home country and make the trek to the promised land, the United States Democrats do not want border security because their party benefits from an influx of immigrants, both legal and illegal. Millions of the new arrivals become dependent on government programs and those who vote are reliable supporters of the Democrat Party. In recent elections, approximately 75% of Hispanics have voted Democrat. Among Republicans, the influential donor class has supported the influx of “cheap labor” to bolster their business and lower their costs. In the meantime, these workers are taking jobs away from law abiding, tax paying American citizens. Donald Trump upended this trend in 2016 with his bold promises of a border wall. At his boisterous rallies, supporters yelled “Build the Wall,” with more intensity than for any other issue. Unfortunately, he has been stymied by a weak Congress that has refused to fund the border wall in any significant way. While a pittance has been authorized, about $25 billion still needs to be allocated for an effective border wall to be constructed that will truly protect our citizens. It is the biggest unfulfilled campaign promise of his presidency. With no border wall, benefits galore and asylum being offered to those people who enter the country, migrants have tremendous incentives to leave their home country and make the trek to the promised land, the United States. At this point, the threat to our country is severe. If this new horde of migrants is allowed into the United States it will only encourage more caravans to follow.

We also should end birthright citizenship With 330 million Americans, including a potential pool of 22 million illegal immigrants, the United States should put a hold on any new immigration. At this point, our country should focus on assimilation not more immigration. We should work to integrate the immigrants already here and try to deport as many of the illegal immigrants as possible. We are either a nation of laws or we are not. Today, the problems we face from unchecked illegal immigration are multi-faceted. It ranges from the lack of English being spoken in our classrooms to the lack of respect for American symbols such as our flag. Eventually, we should open the door to only legal immigration, but focus on those who love our country and have skills and training needed to bolster our economy. Immigrants who are unskilled should not be welcomed because they only become a drain on our already overburdened taxpayers. In our broken system, illegal immigrants who make it across the border quality for a range of benefits. These laws must change. The catch and release system must end as 98% of the immigrants never attend the scheduled hearings and become fugitives from justice. Sadly, the clear majority are never caught. We also should end birthright citizenship. If women who enter the country illegally give birth, the children automatically become United States citizens. Many other countries have abandoned such laws and for good reason. It only encourages more people to circumvent our laws and enter the country illegally.

Continued below... With Congress unwilling and unable to act, the President should order an executive action freezing any asylum requests in the name of national security Another group of migrants is currently gathering in Guatemala ready to begin their trek to the United States border. If the President does not take bold action soon this group will be followed by many more. At some point, this country needs to decide whether we want borders or not. If we have a border, we need to secure it and the best way to secure it is with a fortified wall. The United States of America cannot continue to accommodate untold millions of immigrants from around the world. It will be economic and cultural suicide. It is time to put “America First” as President Trump promised in his campaign. This slogan has the support of the American people, but talk is cheap, it now needs to be implemented. This crisis is the perfect opportunity for the President to put his plan into action. With Congress unwilling and unable to act, the President should order an executive action freezing any asylum requests in the name of national security. Of course, Democrats and the media will howl, but it will have the strong support of most Americans who understand this threat much better than the elites. It will help galvanize and motivate voters for the mid-term elections, but, more importantly, it is the right action to take in the face of this national emergency.

