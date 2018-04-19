Sen. Booker Hates Christians

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) outrageous rant against former CIA Director Mike Pompeo is unacceptable and is more akin to a gulag than the United States Senate. During his confirmation hearings for U.S. Secretary of State, Booker interrogated Pompeo regarding his Christian beliefs about marriage and Muslims. Even though Pompeo emphasized that he treats everyone with the same respect, that was not good enough for Booker, who now says he will not vote for Pompeo because of his Christian faith.

Booker accidentally named the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as an authority

During Sen. Booker’s peppering of questions, he accidentally named the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as an authority. The SPLC has a discredited history in which two separate people who attempted to commit mass murder either admitted to being motivated by the SPLC or were followers of the SPLC. One domestic terrorist targeted the Family Research Council because of the “hate map” on the SPLC’s website that the shooter used to “try to kill as many” people as he could. The other shooter was a Facebook fan of the SPLC, who targeted and shot Rep. Steven Scalice who was defamed in an SPLC article falsely implying he was a white supremacist. Sen. Scalice is a fellow legislator to Sen. Booker.

Sen. Booker also tried to claim Pompeo was discriminating when he encouraged Muslim leaders to denounce violence after the Boston Marathon bombing. However, Pompeo strengthened his position saying, “Each and every human being has obligation to push back against extremist’s use of violence ...When it comes to making sure we don’t have a terrorist brewing in places where Muslims congregate, there is a special place, more than a duty, it is an opportunity [for them to speak against violence].” Sen. Booker tried to stretch these comments about the bombing to claim that Pompeo must then publicly disagree with other people’s peaceful beliefs.



“It is the height of hypocrisy that Sen. Booker quotes a group connected to two attempted mass murders that hold the same view of marriage as Mike Pompeo, while trying to discredit a man who treats everyone with respect,” said Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action. “Sen. Booker should apologize or resign from the Senate. He has brought disgrace on himself and the office. Mike Pompeo is a good man and should be confirmed. With all the issues the Secretary of State will face, Booker made a fool of himself and brought shame to the Senate by berating Mr. Pompeo for his Christian beliefs. This is unacceptable,” said Staver.

