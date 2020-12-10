Sen. Johnson: Media Had ‘Far Greater Influence and Interference’ in Our Election than Russia

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued that on the heels of the announcement Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, was being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware for what he called “tax affairs,” the media had more “influence” than Russia had in the previous presidential election.

"I want to hone in on this very, very closely here," host Sean Hannity said. "If you don't have experience and you are getting paid millions, and then you have your father bragging on tape he leveraged the billion-dollar taxpayer dollars and give them six hours to fire the prosecutor investigating the son making millions with zero experience, how is that not a quid and a pro and a quo? I mean, where I grew up, that would be a quid pro quo."



Johnson @ 3:10 of Hannity Video

