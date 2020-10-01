WhatFinger

Watch: Sen. Mike Lee explains why eliminating the Electoral College could bring mob rule to America

By -- Glenn Beck—— Bio and Archives--October 29, 2020

Senator Mike Lee - an expert on the U.S. Constitution - explains how plans from the far-left for a Democrat-controlled Senate could “decimate” the fabric of our nation. Specifically, what would happen if the left successfully eliminates the Electoral College? Sen. Lee explains WHY the Electoral College is so important, how it protects America from mob-rule, and why eliminating it would make certain voices within states - like his, Utah - completely irrelevant.



