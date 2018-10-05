Senate Committee Votes for Cloture

(D-WV) voted in favor but Sen. Murkowski voted “no.” Now there will be up to 30 hours of debate on the nomination. When the debate time expires and/or yielded back, the Senate will vote on confirmation of the Kavanaugh nomination as early as Saturday evening. That needs to pass with 51 votes, and Vice President Mike Pence could break any tie.

Yesterday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released an executive summary of the FBI’s supplemental investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. The Supplemental Background Investigation confirms what the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded after its investigation: there is no corroboration of the allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford or Deborah Ramirez.



“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and it is encouraging to see this process progress with a cloture vote today,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “I look forward to the Senate’s confirmation vote tomorrow.”