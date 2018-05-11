Shocking Curriculum in AZ Schools

TUCSON, AZ - Liberty Counsel represents concerned parents and residents against the implementation of a harmful curriculum under the guise of sex-ed in the Sunnyside Unified School District in Tucson. The material is not age appropriate, violates Arizona law, is not medically accurate and promotes harmful sexual behavior to K-12 grade children. Advocates for Youth drafted the “Rights, Respect, Responsibility” curriculum, known as the 3Rs, and is featured prominently throughout the material as a “resource.” A partner of Planned Parenthood, Advocates for Youth takes the following position regarding minor girls or young women and abortion: “Young women need the right to safe and legal abortion. But many states place barriers on young women’s access by requiring parental notification or even consent…United States policies contribute to an anti-choice climate and limit young women’s access to abortion. No young woman, anywhere, should be forced to seek out an illegal, dangerous procedure or carry a pregnancy she didn’t want to term.”

The 3Rs material contains graphic gynecological illustrations for kindergarten through second graders and for fifth graders; a wooden “condom demonstrator” for eighth graders; and the covers of multiple p-graphic and homosexual magazines for classroom discussion with 12th graders. This curriculum also violates Arizona law by promoting a same-sex lifestyle and suggesting there are safe methods of homosexual sexual activity. In addition, one of the learning goals for 12th graders, includes knowing how to use a condom. The material promotes condoms for anal sex, despite the fact there is not one approved by the FDA as being suitable for this sexual activity.

Numerous lessons involve virtual classroom excursions to Planned Parenthood’s website, some involving small groups of self-supervised children. The material promotes abortion over childbirth and adoption and, beginning in the sixth grade with 11- and 12-year-olds, the 3Rs curriculum mentions or refers students to Planned Parenthood or its website more than 24 times. The Planned Parenthood website includes a “Glossary A-Z” that does not contain the words “adoption” or “pro-life,” but contains “anti-choice” and “pro-choice.” Planned Parenthood’s glossary also contains many other obscene words and definitions, which are not suitable for children including “necrophilia,” defined as “when a person is sexually aroused by dead bodies.”



Liberty Counsel’s Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “The Sunnyside Unified School District in Tucson has no business exposing innocent children to graphic and harmful material. The school board needs to stop this trash as it has no place in public schools. This harmful material is a violation of Arizona law. Tucson parents must let their voices be heard and protect their children. They should attend every school board meeting until this smut is permanently eradicated,” said Staver.