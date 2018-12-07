Should Our Educational Institutions be Charged With "Educational Malpractice"?

What a disgrace that the most prosperous and free country in the world, the U.S.A., has such a pitiful record of educational achievement with all those millions of dollars being spent on education in all 50 states.

It seems that the 3R’s (‘Readin, ‘Riting, and ‘Rithmetic) have taken a back seat to dubious social courses such as; ethnic and gender studies, man-made climate change and its consequences, and a generous dose of Marxism/Socialism by an over abundance of leftist teachers and professors. Of course, there are students who get through this “watering down of the curriculum” by being able cut through the nonsense and get a meaningful education, but what about the majority of students going into massive debt and achieving little preparation for life’s opportunities and pitfalls?

On many shows on T.V. when young people are asked questions about civics, economics, history or public policy, it’s like watching a “deer in the headlights” as they grope for words in trying answer simple questions. Many have a total lack of knowledge or simple awareness of the U.S. economy, the government that rules us, and our country’s foreign policy, and any of the problems that face society, apart from the cloistered academic world that they are being indoctrinated in.

Are we turning out of our schools an army of “educational illiterates” unable to cope with everyday life? It seems that ominous disease of “political correctness” has infected many of those who have been educated in our educational institutions. Are we getting the “bang for the buck” that we should be getting for the amount that we are spending on education? Obviously not!

Our schools should be a bastion for learning, not indoctrination, as what seems to be the case presently in our schools and colleges. Look at some of the happenings in our schools today; “free speech” restricted, mainly against conservative speakers who are banned at many schools and colleges; “safe spaces” are set up to shield students from views that are not part of the prevailing thought process on campus; coed bathrooms and dormitories causing tension among the sexes; restrictive rules , mainly against male students, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement, whereby a male student must prove himself innocent, instead of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, when a female makes a complaint.