Sincere Liberal Ignorance and Conscientious Stupidity



Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.—MLK Jr. Liberals are sincerely ignorant. By which I mean that they are committed to, and passionate about, their ignorance—truly they are. And they are conscientious about their stupidity—that is, they are painstakingly precise when it comes to being dim-witted. Ignorance: Lack of knowledge or information.

Conscientious: To do one’s work or duty well and thoroughly.

All of which makes them fertile ground in which to plant the lies, half-truths, and disinformation of the MSM propaganda machine. In the hothouse echo chamber of liberal media, nonstop fact-free anti-Trump hate and negativity programming keeps liberal true believers in a continual state of turmoil and anger. “Who does this Trump guy think he is?” This constant MSM poking and prodding of their audience is intentionally designed to keep the sheeple emotionally disturbed and intellectually stunted. Don’t think! Get outraged! Let your feelings run free…when you’re caught in an outrage monsoon, you aren’t supposed to think. You are supposed to be infuriated, aroused, and activated, like a ravenous…zombie hungering for the virtue signaling lobe of the human brain. Facts are the enemy when it comes to liberal policies, so they don’t want you messing with the message by bringing them up. Instead, they want you outraged, and your mind clouded with ginned-up anger, ready to do their bidding.—Kurt Schlichter “Don’t Get Played; Get Woke to the Outrage Scam” All of this leads to widespread Trump Derangement Symptom, which is getting more vile, vulgar, and vicious by the day. They are exposing their inner liberal for all the world to see, and it is an ugly sight indeed…getting uglier all the time.

Yet liberals continue to insist that they are riding some sort of moral high horse—a stance that has become increasingly ridiculous. As President Trump implied the other day, there is scant reason to consider the so called “elites” elite. We the People are the ones with the facts, the truth, and righteousness on our side. We are, in fact, “the greatest, smartest…best people on earth.” ... do you ever notice they always call the other side the elite? Why are they elite? I have a much better apartment than they do. I’m smarter than they are. I am richer than they are. I became president and they didn’t. And I’m representing the greatest, smartest, most loyal and best people on Earth. The deplorables.—Mike Brest “President Trump Delivers Savage Takedown Of The ‘Elites’ In America” And because we give God the glory, and are grateful rather than prideful, We the People can be the smartest, greatest, best people on earth, and yet remain humble about our status. The Left’s obstructionism, financial irresponsibility, vulgarity, sincere ignorance, and conscientious stupidity has inexorably led me to agree with Donald Trump Jr,‘s opinion of the Left: “The more I am exposed to them the more obvious it becomes—hate and bulls—t is their political platform.”

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.