Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

Smugglers Using Illegals As Diversion for Sneaking in Higher-Value Contraband

By —— Bio and Archives--April 30, 2018

Smugglers Using Illegals As Diversion for Sneaking in Higher-Value ContrabandSmugglers are charging illegal aliens to get them into the U.S. safely, then setting them up to be captured in order to create border gaps the smugglers can exploit, the president of the U.S. border agents’ union tells CNSNews.com.

First, the smugglers are running ads in South American countries promising that, for a fee, they’ll help illegals break into the U.S. undetected, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd explains.—More…



News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

