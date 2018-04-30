Smugglers Using Illegals As Diversion for Sneaking in Higher-Value Contraband

Smugglers are charging illegal aliens to get them into the U.S. safely, then setting them up to be captured in order to create border gaps the smugglers can exploit, the president of the U.S. border agents’ union tells CNSNews.com.

First, the smugglers are running ads in South American countries promising that, for a fee, they'll help illegals break into the U.S. undetected, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd explains.






