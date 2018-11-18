Who wants massive government control of every important facet of your life? Who wants more control over the 'free enterprise' system, free healthcare, limits on free speech, gun confiscation, UN interference? Who is aligned with the masked and violen

So, Who Are the Real Fascists?



When a political party in the United States no longer believes in the ideals in which their nation was founded, when a political party expresses dissatisfaction with its nation’s Constitution, when a political party pushes Socialism (a system of government that has never been successful in history), when a political party ignores its own immigration laws to allow millions of migrants illegal entry hoping to create more party members and to destroy the culture of the host country, one of two things is happening. Either that party wants to create a new country from the top down or they are only interested in power. In this case, it is both.

People who think for themselves, ignore their Marxist teachers and the media A common definition of Fascism is: “An authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.” Wrong! Those who have been indoctrinated will believe that definition. People who think for themselves, ignore their Marxist teachers and the media, will come to the conclusion that fascism is neither inherently left or right wing. A fascist wants a merger of government and commercial enterprise with the government in total control. The government owns the means of production or colludes heavily with major corporations to impose government control. Fascism is national socialism. All socialism is a left-wing phenomenon. It is common practice today by the Left to call Conservatives ‘fascist’, in the spirit of accusing their opposition of what they themselves are. A conservative in America simply desires to preserve our nation as founded, with freedom, liberty and respect for the individual. Does that sound fascist? The Leftist only thinks of what would benefit the common good and punish the individual. You must fit in the round holes, no square holes, if you please. Many of the Left hate America for its imperfect past. To those, I would suggest that if you can’t live with any imperfections in this world, past or present, you will feel much more comfortable in Heaven, if you can get past the border wall.

After World War I, Germany created a new government, a liberal democratic republic, the Weimar Republic. It was doomed to fail. Although it was a democratic system, Germany did not have a tradition of democracy to sustain the new form of government. Reparations from WWI created hyperinflation. By 1930, in the wake of the Great Depression, the new republic started to fall apart. President Hindenburg declared Marshall Law. By 1933, three Chancellors came and went giving rise to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. When Hitler took over, he simply ignored his country’s constitution and proceeded to take away some of the basic rights of all German citizens, especially Jews, while all Germany cheered. The ordinary American citizen may not realize how close we came to a totalitarian government after Obama. Obama complained about the Constitution, ignored it, made or changed laws when he had no power to do so. Obama actually instructed ICE to not enforce immigration laws. He disregarded the Republicans, and refused to negotiate with them which resulted in the shutdown of the government. Obama threatened to not pay Social Security benefits, military and federal retirees, and those disabled. It seemed that the elderly and the military were the primary targets of his threats. Even though 80% of the government was functioning, he chose to close down all national parks, including the turning away of veterans wishing to view the memorials of World War II and the Vietnam War. What was telling was that the signs announcing their closure looked like they had been manufactured well before the government shutdown. To achieve their socialist goals, Democrats want unlimited spending power, all curbs lifted. This will, as they well know, and predicted by the liberal saints, Richard Cloward and Francis Fox Piven, overload the nation’s financial system precipitating a crisis that would lead to a replacement of our government with a socialist oligarchy. And, of course, to maintain the peace and safety of all Americans, most of your rights will have to be taken away, but you’ll have free healthcare, as long as you behave. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Continued below... When Hillary lost the election, their plans were put on hold, at least until they could either successfully impeach Trump, beat him in the next election cycle or get rid of him somehow. After all, Trump is a self-proclaimed nationalist, one who loves his country, the greatest nation ever conceived by man, the greatest experiment in self-government realized. Can’t have that, especially after 50 or 60 years of hate indoctrination. Even New York Governor Cuomo said not too long ago, “America was never that great.” Who would have believed anyone in his position would say such a thing? When you go against a Democrat their weapons appear suddenly, without mercy or tolerance, but totally expected. You are immediately deemed racist, homophobic, sexist, xenophobic, a moral degenerate of the highest order, and, of course, a fascist. They even have the absolute audacity to use Christianity, which they don’t even believe, to preach how we should live. Who wants massive government control of every important facet of your life? Who wants more control over the ‘free enterprise’ system, free healthcare, limits on free speech, gun confiscation, UN interference? Who is aligned with the masked and violent Antifa? The lies, deceit, and misinformation are now everywhere. Only those who are well-grounded in their love of country, freedom and liberty will not abide and stubbornly hold on to their religion and guns. So, who are the real fascists?

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).