Social Media Mob Defames Innocent Trump Supporter

Rosalyn La Liberte of the West Valley region in Los Angeles, California is a typical Trump supporter. Boasting a diverse heritage (she is Jewish, born in Indonesia, raised in Inglewood, where she lived and thrived among many peers of different backgrounds), Rosalyn is a thriving businesswoman and a proud Trump supporter. She loves her country and wants to ensure to that America in not only great for her and her family, but for future generations. A mother and grandmother, Roslyn is invested in her beliefs, and she is not afraid to defend this great country and the values on which it is founded.

Every town hall which she has attended, she has been one of the most respectful members of the audience. She has never cursed or verbally assaulted anyone, and when she speaks her mind, she minds the rights of others and her manners. This is the proper background needed for the following photograph in the Ventura County Star, following her attendance as an activist patriot at the Simi Valley City Council meeting on June 25th, 2018. To quickly recap, the Simi Valley city council had voted to join the Department of Justice lawsuit against the state of California for its collection of so-called “Sanctuary State” laws. Following complaints that the city had violated open meeting laws to pass the resolution, the city council revisited the issue, but voted the same way. Roslyn La Liberte attended the meeting along with a larger group of committed conservatives and concerned citizens throughout the greater Southern California region. Pro-Sanctuary State activists had also attended, and reports before and during the city council meeting indicated that the open-borders lobby bussed in activists to defend the increasingly unpopular Sanctuary State Law. At one point, Roslyn engaged with some of the individuals in the audience, as depicted above. One can surmise looking at the photo that she isn’t even looking at the the student on the right side. Unfortunately, one young activist named Alan Vargas took this photo and captioned it falsely to defame Roslyn:

Notice that Vargas sent this tweet three days after the Simi Valley city council meeting. The writer made no efforts to substantiate the claim. One reporter from the Gateway Pundit, Kristinn Taylor, asked him to corroborate the claim that Roslyn had uttered those racist remarks, and that she had directed them at the 14-year-old. Here’s part of the Fox 11 report: 14-year old Joseph Luevanos was there to take the other side. During a recess in the meeting, the teenager says he started a conversation with the woman to try and understand her feelings, “but, I felt like she was still trying to keep it civil which I appreciate.” Both he and his mom say there were rude people saying ugly things like the teen would be the first to be deported. For the record, he was born and raised in this part of Southern California and he didn’t like that. But, he says, what you see in the photo isn’t a confrontation but a conversation. La Liberte says, I never said anything disparaging. I never did.”

Continued below... In spite of this information, the left-wing Twitter mob blasted Roslyn La Liberte and and has continued to defame and demean her. This is scandalous behavior. MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who has been under fire for hateful blog posts of her own, shared Vargas’ tweet: And then it escalated further. Joy Reid reposted the image with this outrageous, outlandish set of lies about Rosyln:

Reid commented on the photo: He showed up to a rally to defend immigrants. ... She showed up too, in her MAGA hat, and screamed, “You are going to be the first deported” ... ” dirty Mexican!” He is 14 years old. She is an adult. Make the picture black and white and it could be the 1950s and the desegregation of a school. Hate is real, y’all. It hasn’t even really gone away. These charges are beyond ridiculous. Roslyn attended Morningside High School in Inglewood, CA when the school was majority black. Furthermore, she has interacted with men and women of all ethnic backgrounds, especially within the LA County for Trump movement. Of course, the truth doesn’t get in the way of angry leftists looking to push an agenda, and to destroy the reputation and living of their political opponents. Check out the rest of the Left-wing social media mob thuggery which followed (Special credit to Kristinn Taylor for assembling these social media posts to help correct the record): Soledad O’Brien



Continued below... David Hogg:

Ana Navarro:

Check out this tweet, too: A photo taken by the Ventura County Star that’s been making the social media rounds has become twisted as it churns its way through the internet. Activists have been spinning it in different directions. Some have even alerted companies doing business with Rosalyn La Liberte’s contracting company that they should boycott her firm. La Liberte and her husband tell us people have been calling their phone to harass her. She says the picture coupled with the spread of social media has been incredibly damaging. First, she says, “I look like a monster. If I saw that I would be upset.” She says one of her clients has already dumped her because of the photo. The 14 year old has spoken in La Liberte’s favor: To that, Luevanos says “I don’t really want this upon her. She doesn’t deserve it because she was giving her opinion at a place where everyone should be able to say their piece” Until today, her business website was still crashed and remains unresponsive because of the excessive traffic/hate mail hitting her business. Now, there are plenty of responses that well-minded people in the public can do to stop this hateful insanity. Please follow these steps: Report Alan Vargas for his malicious tweet. His account should be disabled for sending out such lies.

Here’s his Twitter profile: https://twitter.com/thealanvargas

Please share this post to inform the public about what’s really going on

Contact me with other ideas. We can launch a boycott against the sponsors for Joy Reid’s programs, along with the other actors and activists who lied about Roslyn. If you can contact any attorneys who can help defend Mrs. La Liberte and help her recoup damages because she has lost business and clients because of this outrageous social media assault.

My email address: .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Contact Joy Reid’s media and publicist contacts and demand that she take down the harmful posts about Roslyn La Liberte:



Lorie Acio

Senior Manager, Media Relations

MSNBC

