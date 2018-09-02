How can America sit still as our President is daily attacked from every angle while a viper like Hillary Clinton is allowed carte blanche at her every twist and turn?

Something Remains Rotting In Upstate New York



I didn’t think that my recent article, “Something’s Rotten In Chinatown”, would have time to collect dust before someone like our FBI (a subsidiary of the Democratic Party) might conveniently pooh-pooh the notion that Hillary’s computer system was in fact hacked into by the Chinese. Nevertheless, just the evening prior to my story breaking, the Daily Caller News Foundation had released a very nicely researched and documented story brushing way too close to the truth that leaked from Hillary’s smoke screen even back during Congress’ initial investigations of “e-mailgate”. Then it was discovered that the (conveniently destroyed) classified information on Ms. Clinton’s ‘gas-powered’ computer system had indeed been compromised to adversarial eyes. It was only recently that the Daily Caller’s story answered the question of who it was. I knew, as I was writing that follow-up, that notion would not be allowed to stand. I just had no idea it would be ‘officially’ discredited so quickly. Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com





First Lady/Senator/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accomplished absolutely NOTHING other than scandal I mean, come on people .... You remember how neatly Hillary’s election defeat was ‘handled’ by her shadow partner, then-president Obama? After she had flunked out of the November 8 vote in her first of two failed shots at trying to seize the Oval Office, Barack casually stepped to his microphone and opened up WHAT WE NOW KNOW was the most stupid, idiotic and far-fetched LIE that the Russians had engineered her downfall. And yet, because the players were all in place ... IT WORKED! Nearly a year and a half later and after several million dollars and lots of precious time have been wasted and three or four careers/lives have been ruined, we know that was a complete and total desperation toss in the final seconds of that game. It was as ruthless and desperate as every charge Mueller and his wrecking crew have made so far. It is all more schlock for shock. Do we need some diversion? Something to take the public’s eyes off of real issues and fan the fire against our President? No problem! We will rifle his attorney’s offices, get some flamboyant hooker doing regular press appearances. Oh, and here’s an idea! Let’s throw Paul Manafort into hard lockdown - for his own protection, of course! And we can blame the whole thing on Trump! I have always believed that one of the biggest reasons that, in all her political career, First Lady/Senator/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accomplished absolutely NOTHING other than scandal is because during all that ‘public service’ she has been busy doing nothing but making the world safe and profitable for Hillary Clinton. Nobody, from Jeff Sessions to James Comey to her own husband, will mess with Hillary because she has spent her entire adult political lifetime building files, issuing threats and making fixes. And the people who get in her way suddenly start feeling like their names might be added to an endangered species list. If I or any of my good readers had been accused of any of the myriad messes she has been connected with we would have been long ago imprisoned or executed or both. Yet today she walks free while those political wannabes surrounding her are pleading the fifth, blanketed with prosecutorial immunity, recusing themselves or just walking softly and trying to stay off the endangered species list. And now - as she is continuing her worldwide ‘Whine Tour’ - she is campaigning to destroy the electoral college for daring to deny her the presidency. Hillary has never been gracious in defeat. Believe me when I tell you that we don’t want to see her lack of grace in her victory.

A massively distracted 21st-century crowd of mindless clones possesses the attention span of a roomful of kindergartners There is a certain dark magic about today’s politics that can keep most anyone afloat - and make them rich - providing they have the clout and/or connections. You remember how, after 9/11, everybody swore up and down that we would “NEVER FORGET!”. But it seems that most everybody has. Mention the date “9/11” on most college campuses nowadays, and people will look at you with that ‘deer in the headlights’ expression of bewilderment. But the truth is, if remembering 9/11 was expedient to big-money media/entertainment, it would still be on everybody’s lips and bumper stickers. In fact, colleges have even removed the mention of the 9/11 anniversary, for fear of offending their Muslim students. Nevertheless, like 9/11, Benghazi, ‘e-mailgate’, and lots of other stuff that should not EVER be forgotten, when the press buries something - it is forgotten. A massively distracted 21st-century crowd of mindless clones possesses the attention span of a roomful of kindergartners. I have had some experience with this .... For many years I did extensive research into a religious cult that is well-known to many Americans as the dressed-up people who go door-to-door, two by two, selling their books and magazines in the name of Jehovah. The cult is worldwide, it sits on a PILE of real estate and wealth, and it has been around for 140 years. During their existence they have falsely prophesied the end of the world no less than a half-dozen times. They have caused immeasurable persecution and suffering to their followers who may not celebrate birthdays, Christmas, Easter or any other holidays. They may not salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. And the organization itself, that has several times claimed to be God’s spokesperson and prophet, has cost the lives of millions of its followers through a wobbly prohibition against blood transfusions. Most of its followers are not aware that vaccinations were once outlawed as well. Pitifully few of them are fully aware of all the false cataclysmic predictions that have emanated from its dictatorial leadership. And the reason for such ignorance? The group very wisely keeps its followers CONSTANTLY reading and absorbing new material. And, just as the big liberal news media/entertainment empire has successfully kept its viewers blind in this same manner, so that particular organization and many other big cults keep their adherents swimming in a steady stream of confusing darkness.

Continued below... The effort is afoot to take down a president The swamp that our good President, Donald Trump, is trying to expose and drain is effectively every bit as deceptive and dangerous as the big religious cults who keep people in the bondage of their authority through fear and general complexity. And in the nearly 30 years she has been trampling around in and wielding the mechanisms of our established government’s cultic bureaucracy, Hillary Clinton has exposed herself as a cult leader extraordinaire with tentacles that have gained unprecedented reach and power. While there is still a constitutionally governed Democratic Republic, United States of America, our number one job as a free people should be to free ourselves from the potential of tyranny that she and her closest cohorts are working so hard to establish. The effort is afoot to take down a president who has only been involved in politics for about three years. All of the corrupt political left and their allies, the big muscle in America, liberal media, lie in wait for him every morning and at every turn. They scour his every move, word and breath for an opportunity to take him down. And yet, a woman who has worked her entire career to build a power structure around herself and a tax-free foundation that are untouchable by our legal system and IRS, has succeeded in evading accusations and evidence that would have completely destroyed anyone else. How can America sit still as our President is daily attacked from every angle while a viper like Hillary Clinton is allowed carte blanche at her every twist and turn? Just because our liberal press refuses to go after her, doesn’t excuse the rest of us from that sacred responsibility.

