The treachery of “Crossfire Hurricane” comes into the light

SPIES LIKE OBAMA?



On Sunday a justifiably outraged President Trump called for the former Obama administration to be investigated for its unprecedented and profoundly un-American spying and sabotage operation against the 2016 Trump campaign. “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the [Federal Bureau of Investigation/Department of Justice] infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted Sunday at 1:37 p.m.

Plot to undermine the Trump campaign Just the day before, President Trump had written on Twitter, “If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal.” The presidential demand for action comes after days of dramatic, detailed revelations about the plot to undermine the Trump campaign, transition team, and presidency began surfacing in news accounts. On Thursday it was revealed that the FBI illicitly put together a spy ring as part of something called Operation Crossfire Hurricane and that at least one informant was a member of the Trump campaign. On Friday the New York Times reported the campaign-embedded snitch was an American teaching in the United Kingdom. By Saturday, media reports indicated the rat-fink in question was Stefan Halper, who is currently Director of American Studies in Cambridge University’s Department of Politics and International Studies and a research professor at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. Halper served in the White House during the Nixon and Ford administrations. Halper hates Trump. How he got on Trump’s campaign staff is not clear. “Unless WaPo & NYT articles are wrong, it seems that an informant (spy) for the Obama administration (paid tax payer dollars?!) kept tabs (spied) on the Trump campaign,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). “Of all the disturbing revelations about the deep state in the last 2 years, I find this one most disturbing.” On cue, Never Trumpers, establishment crybabies, and left-liberal talking heads started whining in unison about Halper the stool pigeon – they laughingly call this agent in a massive criminal conspiracy an “intelligence source” – being identified in an effort to draw attention away from the treachery of the spying operation they support.

Crossfire Hurricane is the codename for the FBI’s now-confirmed spying on the Trump campaign “We’ve basically crossed the line into treason now—and a whole party is acquiescing[,]” tweeted make-believe economist Paul Krugman about the Republican Party. Benjamin Wittes of the left-wing Brookings Institution blame-tweeted the victim, maintaining the laughable fiction that what was done to the Trump campaign was part of a legitimate national security-related investigation. “I have a whole lot to say about how the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the President of the United States teamed up to out an intelligence source who aided our country in a properly predicated counterintelligence investigation against a hostile foreign power.” With the flood of new evidence from recent days, it is becoming increasingly difficult to deny that President Obama – undeniably the most pro-Russian president in American history – and his men abused the powers of their offices not only to spy on then-candidate Donald Trump but also to undermine and lay the foundation for the overthrow of Trump’s administration. No matter how many idiots and liars from both parties embarrass themselves by blathering on about the Left’s utterly insane conspiracy theory by which Russia and Trump are said to have engaged in electoral collusion, whatever that may be, we now know there was a conspiracy born in the summer of 2016 – and that Trump and his people had nothing to do with it. This shameful real-life conspiracy is called Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Crossfire Hurricane is the codename for the FBI’s now-confirmed spying on the Trump campaign, which included placing at least one infiltrator within the campaign apparatus.

Continued below... FBI had an informant embedded in the Trump campaign Incredibly, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on CNN Thursday that it was “a good thing” the FBI had an informant embedded in the Trump campaign. After admitting the FBI “may have had someone who was talking to them in the campaign,” Clapper said that person was there to find out “what the Russians were doing to try to instantiate themselves in the campaign or influence or leverage it.” “So, if there was someone that was observing that sort of thing, that’s a good thing.” Clapper was corroborating what the New York Times reported deep down way near the end of a lengthy recent article: The F.B.I.’s thinking crystallized by mid-August, after the C.I.A. director at the time, John O. Brennan, shared intelligence with Mr. [James] Comey showing that the Russian government was behind an attack on the 2016 presidential election. Intelligence agencies began collaborating to investigate that operation. The Crossfire Hurricane team was part of that group but largely operated independently, three officials said. As the American Spectator’s George Neumayr observes, Contained in that oh-so-nonchalant line — “Intelligence agencies began collaborating to investigate that operation” — is one of Obamagate’s biggest ticking time bombs. When it blows, John Brennan, whose demented partisanship led him to run an anti-Trump spying operation straight out of CIA headquarters, will feel much of the blast.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s reign of terror Neumayr is right. As I wrote 14 months ago here at FrontPage, Now the outlines of a Watergate-like conspiracy are emerging in which a sitting Democrat president apparently used the apparatus of the state to spy on a Republican presidential candidate. Watergate differed in that President Nixon didn’t get involved in the plot against the Democratic National Committee until later as an accomplice after the fact. Here Obama likely masterminded, or oversaw someone like the diabolical Benghazi cover-up artist Ben Rhodes, masterminding the whole thing. Now we have more than mere outlines. After a year of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s reign of terror, complete with a rotten, corrupt FBI at his service that since the closing days of the Obama administration has become a secret police agency more like the KGB, the Stasi, or the Gestapo, than the supposedly most respected law enforcement agency in the world, routinely committing outrages against America’s free institutions that would have made J. Edgar Hoover blush. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz may soon recommend criminal charges in the handling of the Clinton investigations by the department and the FBI, reports investigative journalist Paul Sperry. “Those invited to review the report were told they would have to sign nondisclosure agreements in order to read it, people familiar with the matter said. They are expected to have a few days to craft a response to any criticism in the report, which will then be incorporated in the final version to be released in coming weeks,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Continued below... The gathering winds for Crossfire Hurricane As former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy said on Sean Hannity’s TV show Thursday, the plotters in Mueller’s office “bent over backward not to make the case against Mrs. Clinton, but then scorched the earth to make it against Trump.” Who in the upper echelons of the FBI is guilty of participating in this rolling coup attempt hardly seems relevant anymore. The only question is, who among senior FBI officials isn’t an enemy of We The People. The speech-writing fabulist Ben Rhodes likely played a role in all of this but now evidence suggests the lead conspirators against the American democratic process may have been no less than the endlessly publicity-seeking former FBI Director James Comey and the soulless Brennan, the traitorous Communist-loving hajji whose emetic, sanctimonious tweets are loaded with rhetorical overkill that can be measured in megatons. “The gathering winds for Crossfire Hurricane,” emanated from the mouth of the CIA blowhard, Neumayr continues: Panicking at the sight of Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday wins in March 2016, Brennan had by the following month formed the beginnings of a spying operation against him, and managed to enmesh a bunch of other agencies in it, thinking that would keep the outside of the CIA’s cup clean. How do we know this? Because a “senior” member of the intelligence community — back when such a figure thought talking out of school about such matters would serve the cause of delegitimizing Trump — leaked the existence of the operation to the BBC in January 2017[.] Information was illicitly passed on to a state in the Baltics, because, as Neumayr reminds us, the Obama-led Deep State was forced to create a joint counter-intelligence taskforce because the CIA is not chartered to act domestically against U.S. citizens. On the domestic side, there was the FBI, Treasury Department, and Justice Department. On the foreign and intelligence-related side, there was the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency. Based on little more than a directive from Brennan, these agencies spied on Hillary Clinton’s opponent in an operation that “makes Watergate look like a tenth-rate burglary,” as Neumayr puts it. Readers may be wondering at this point about the origin of the “Crossfire Hurricane” codename. Perhaps it is a jab at Trump for his unrequited love of the Rolling Stones whose song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” is often played at the end of Trump events. The mixed military-meteorological phrase appears in the 1968 song “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” which was co-written by Stones guitarist Keith Richards. The song begins: I was born in a crossfire hurricane And I howled at the morning driving rain But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas But it’s all right. I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash It’s a gas, gas, gas As Richards has acknowledged, “crossfire hurricane” is a reference to his birth, Dec. 18, 1943, at Dartford, England, outside London, during a series of German air raids in the Second World War, according to Keith Richards, The Unauthorised Biography, by Victor Bockris. “Hitler had me marked,” Richards quipped years later. Richards’ contempt for Trump is no secret. During the “Steel Wheels” tour date in Atlantic City in 1989, Richards reportedly was so angry with Trump that he was moved to property destruction, People reports. The band had arrived to see a concert billed as “Donald Trump presents the Rolling Stones” with the band’s name in a much smaller font than Trump’s. “I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: ‘You have to get rid of this man!’ ” told an interviewer. “Now America has to get rid of him,” Richards added. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you!” As Richards and all the anti-Trump plotters ought to know, you can’t always get what you want. Despite years of relentless attacks, the Constitution and the rule of law aren’t quite dead yet.

