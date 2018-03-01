SPLC “Hate” List is a Farce

ORLANDO, FL - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) claims it is “fighting hate and bigotry” but the SPLC’s “hate group” list is a farce. While listing non-violent groups, like Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, American Family Association, and Liberty Counsel, the SPLC does not include groups that advocate the violent overthrow of the United States, like the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA(RCP).

The RCP openly admits it “is organizing to overthrow this system at the soonest possible time” in America and is “preparing to lead an actual revolution.” “This system of capitalism-imperialism cannot be reformed…Only an actual revolution can bring about the fundamental change that is needed.” RCP has a specific strategy for “How We Could Defeat Them,” which is neither peaceful nor metaphorical. It’s manual includes training a “revolutionary fighting force to start the all-out fight,” “utiliz[ing] equipment captured from the enemy,” “fight[ing] in ways the enemy does not anticipate,” “disrupting the concentration and utilization of [U.S.] forces and contributing to their disintegration,” and avoiding “decisive encounters ... until the forces of the old order have been brought to the brink of total defeat-and then fully, finally, rout and dismantle the remaining enemy forces.” In anticipation of that total defeat of American police and troops, the RCP has already penned a “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America,” to replace our existing Constitution, were their bloody revolution successful. In chilling Communist fashion, the 104-page manifesto would do away with due process until it had punished anyone who opposed the revolution. Yet, this organization somehow doesn’t make the SPLC’s list. This radical organization’s proposed constitution calls for the overthrow of the United States. Rather than listing real “hate groups” like the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, the SPLC has created a sham list that includes peaceful, non-violent groups.

Yesterday, Liberty Counsel exposed that the RCP held a centennial celebration honoring the birthday of China’s mass-murderer, Mao Zedong. Mao is responsible for the deaths of 65,000,000 people. He targeted intellectuals and boasts of burying alive 46,000 former scholars. He instituted forced labor camps for tens of millions of people. Yet, RCP spokesperson, Mary Lou Greenburg visited China in 1971 and, “saw a new society coming into being, a flesh and blood reality… It was the reddest, most inspiring, most invigorating society on earth. When I saw it, I vowed to dedicate my life to doing all I can to bring that world into existence for all of humanity.” She advocates that Mao is the most significant revolutionary of all time and says that his birthday is “filled with international significance” and their celebration is “not nostalgic looks backward. Rather… these events signify a profound advance in the international revolutionary movement.”

“The SPLC appears completely incompetent at monitoring the very thing it claims to track. The SPLC’s ‘hate map’ is a farce. For the most part, it is just a list of groups that do not agree with the SPLC. Hateful violence should be categorized, not by left and right political or social views, but by actual advocacy of violence,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “While listing peaceful, non-violent groups on its ‘hate map,’ the SPLC leaves off groups that advocate violence and the overthrow of the United States. The SPLC has lost all credibility,” said Staver.

Liberty Counsel became aware of Mary Lou Greenburg in her capacity as a director of “escorts” for Choices Women’s Medical Center abortion clinic in New York and her emphatic but false testimony against Scott Fitchett, Jr., one of Liberty Counsel’s clients. Greenburg voluntarily retracted her statements after Liberty Counsel provided evidence that she was lying. Greenberg is one of the witnesses in the crumbling lawsuit against 13 pro-life sidewalk counselors brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Other abortion clinic employees have testified that pro-life plaintiff Fitchett is innocent.