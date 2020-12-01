Watch: State Police Block GOP Electors From Entering Michigan Capitol to Cast Votes For President Trump – No Reason Given!

The Electoral College is meeting today to formalize the 2020 election results.

The Trump campaign is contesting election results in several states due to massive voter fraud and irregularities so Republican Electors are stepping up and casting procedural votes to preserve the legal challenges.—More…

Breaking: A group of GOP electors for Donald Trump arrives at the Capitol, heading towards the chamber to try to get inside to cast their Electoral College votes #ElectoralCollege #Michigan #2020Election pic.twitter.com/88kwEVZVOy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

“The Electors are already here, they’ve been checked in.” Michigan State Police are blocking access to the Capitol, preventing the GOP Electors from getting inside #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/GzTK5gGCJ1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020