Stats Can wants your personal financial data | Lisa Raitt

By -- Lisa Raitt MP Milton—— Bio and Archives--November 6, 2018

Justin Trudeau is trying to access the financial data of 500,000 Canadians without their knowledge or consent. This is a disturbing and unprecedented intrusion into the private lives of individual Canadians.

Recently we learned Statistics Canada accessed the financial transaction data and personal information of 500,000 Canadians — without their knowledge or consent.

Your personal financial information belongs to you – and you have a right to know when it is being accessed and for what purpose.

Protecting the personal information of Canadians is an integral role of government.

And Justin Trudeau has once again failed to protect Canadians.

