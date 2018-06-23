Stormy Out, Child Abuse In

Now that they haven’t achieved any traction thus far, the Left has decided to throw another piece of dirt on the wall to see if it sticks…child abuse. No one looked twice when Obama separated kids from their parents and housed them in detention centers, with photos to prove it. But now, somehow, it’s different. It’s a Republican. On Thursday, the Democrats even sent their loyal bag man, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to Fox News to tell Trump supporters that their President is a “cold, con artist” who “hates kids and wants to see them suffer.”

The Democrats and their media comrades have worked hard to trash the President-Elect and now the President. Since day one they have tried to connect Trump to some Russia collusion conspiracy. But, after eighteen months, the story has not been able to stick. In fact, it may end up achieving the opposite effect. Last month it was Stormy Daniels. That trouncing hasn’t worked either. Poor Democrats, they don’t seem to be able to take the high ground on sexual assault stories.

Our news media and many of our elected and ‘honorable’ politicians have reduced themselves to nothing but a vindictive and spiteful horde. The news media is no longer about verifiable news. It has become one giant and expensive gossip column. Politicians no longer govern and try to find answers to vexing problems. They spend all their time trying to make the other party look bad. And we pay for this!

During past administrations we heard Democrat leaders preaching on the evils of illegal immigration. The Obama administration indeed separated families at the border. According to Newsmax, the Trump presidency is using the same blueprint the Obama administration provided. Where was the outrage then? No condemnation to be found anywhere.

It is exasperating to watch and listen to the Left’s bogus indignation, and their teary eyes welling up for the cameras. Now, years later, they show the same photos, hoping you will attach them to President Trump…children separated from their parents. These are the same people that have no problem with killing a beating heart in a womb or wink at late term abortions, or even setting aside a viable infant that has survived their attempted murder to die alone in a cold bucket, never to be even held. Their hypocritical self-righteousness is appalling.

What Democrats are accomplishing is keeping their base at a fever pitch. So much so, that there is now genuine concern for the personal safety of many individuals. What will be the consequences of feeding such hate?

Democrats are desperate. And with desperation comes gall. They want Trump gone or made ineffective and they don’t care how they do it. I don’t remember such venom for any president in my lifetime. They will go too far! Donald Trump must be one heck of a president.