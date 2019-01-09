WhatFinger

Students Hate Trump's Immigration Quotes… Don’t Realize They’re From Democrats

By —— Bio and Archives--January 9, 2019

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Students at American University hated some of President Trump’s quotes on illegal immigration… before finding out the quotes were from Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.



.
CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Campus Reform -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America’s leading site for college news.
As a watchdog to the nation’s higher education system, Campus Reform exposes bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses.

Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of university administrators, faculty, and students.

Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: